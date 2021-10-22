Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police seek help to identify fan who made ‘racist gesture’ at Newcastle game

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 11.16am
The fan was pictured during Newcastle’s game with Tottenham at St James’s Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The fan was pictured during Newcastle's game with Tottenham at St James's Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Police investigating an alleged racist gesture at a Premier League game have released a photo of a fan they want to identify.

Northumbria Police said the fan gestured towards Tottenham Hotspur fans at Newcastle United’s St James’s Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United is supporting the inquiry and has vowed to take the “strongest action” against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour.

Superintendent Jamie Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “As a force, we do not tolerate hate crime of any kind within our communities.
 
“Ever since we were made aware of this alleged incident, we have been working closely with Newcastle United and our partners as part of a full and thorough investigation.

Newcastle fan
This is the man Northumbria police wish to speak to (PA)

 
“Our inquiries are ongoing.

“While I know that this image has already been circulated widely across social media, I would ask the public to work with us and take a close look at the man pictured.
 
“We want him to come forward and assist our inquiries.

“I would encourage the man, or anybody who believes they know him, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”
 
A Newcastle United spokesperson added: “Our message is clear – football is for everyone.

“Discrimination has absolutely no place in football, in the street, online or in wider society and we will not tolerate it under any circumstances.
 
“Newcastle United will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or to visit Northumbria Police’s ‘Tell Us Something’ webpage.

