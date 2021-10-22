Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Significant’ jump in mortality rates in England and Wales last month

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 11.31am
Some 966.2 deaths per 100,000 people were registered in England last month (PA)
Mortality rates in England and Wales in September were “significantly” higher this year than in 2020, new figures show.

Some 966.2 deaths per 100,000 people were registered in England last month, up from 885.5 in September 2020.

In Wales the figure was 1,056.4 per 100,000, up from 946.2 in 2020.

Both increases were described as “significant” by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which compiled the figures.

There continue to be many more people dying than usual for this time of year, with 7,215 extra deaths registered in England last month, 19.4% above the pre-pandemic average.

In Wales 489 extra deaths – or “excess deaths” – were registered, or 19.8% above average.

Only some of these deaths can be linked to coronavirus, however.

In England, 2,955 deaths registered last month were due to Covid-19 – 41.0% of the total number of excess deaths.

There were 253 deaths due to Covid-19 in Wales – 51.7% of the total excess deaths.

Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in both England and Wales in September, unchanged from August in England, but up from seventh in Wales.

The leading cause of death in England was dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, while in Wales the leading cause was ischaemic heart disease.

Deaths due to “symptoms, signs and ill-defined conditions” in England were “significantly higher than the five-year average”, the ONS said.

This category is used for deaths that are typically ascribed to old age, but is also used for causes such as “frailty”.

There were 1,272 deaths registered in this category in England last month, or 28.0 per 100,000 people, compared with a pre-pandemic average of 905 or 21.4 per 100,000.

A similar jump in mortality rates for this cause of death was seen in Wales, up from a pre-pandemic average of 22.2 per 100,000 to 28.1 per 100,000.

The mortality rate for the leading cause of death in England last month, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, was slightly higher (107.3) than average (101.3).

In Wales the rate for the leading cause of death, ischaemic heart disease, was slightly lower (100.0) than average (107.9).

