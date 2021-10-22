Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RFU launches bid to host 2025 Women’s World Cup in England

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 12.01pm
England have appeared in every Women’s World Cup final except one (Adam Davy/PA)
The Rugby Football Union will submit a bid to host the 2025 Women’s World Cup in England.

The tournament was last staged in England in 2010, and for the 2025 bid the RFU plans to adopt a multi-city and multi-region approach to delivering the tournament.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: “Securing RWC 2025 would add to the impressive list of major sporting events that the UK has attracted since London 2012, reinforcing the UK’s international reputation as a leading major events’ destination and a global leader in promoting women’s sport.

“As well as providing great economic returns, hosting the tournament would help to further promote rugby as an inclusive sport and provide a springboard to narrow the gap between male and female participation.”

England won the tournament for the second time in 2014 and were runners-up to New Zealand when it was last held in 2017.

The RFU say that since 2014 female participation in England rose from 13,000 to 40,000 registered players in clubs, with 80,000 girls playing in schools, colleges and universities.

England v New Zealand – 2017 Women’s World Cup Final – Kingspan Stadium
New Zealand won the last Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2017 (Brian Lawless/PA)

The 2025 bid aims to put a legacy programme in place focusing on three strands.

This includes creating capacity through facility development and the recruitment of female coaches and referees, allowing more young girls and students to play, and encouraging more women supporters in the game.

Grassroots education and mentor programmes will aim to attract 500 new female coaches, 1,000 match officials and 60,000 new registered players.

