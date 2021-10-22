Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tomas Soucek enjoying West Ham’s European form

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 12.43pm
Tomas Soucek is enjoying West Ham’s Euro adventure (John Walton/PA)
Tomas Soucek is enjoying West Ham's Euro adventure (John Walton/PA)

Tomas Soucek says West Ham are revelling in their European adventure and hopes their perfect start will rub off in every competition they play in.

The Hammers have begun their maiden Europa League group stage campaign with three wins from their opening three matches.

Thursday night’s 3-0 victory over Genk left them six points clear at the top of Group H and means they could even secure qualification for the knockout stages in the return fixture in Belgium in a fortnight, with two games to spare.

Ex-Slavia Prague midfielder Soucek is one of the few West Ham players with European experience and he knows the job is not done yet.

But David Moyes’ side are in a buoyant mood ahead of Sunday’s derby showdown with Tottenham at the London Stadium.

Soucek said: “Three wins in three games is very good but I remember how hard it is from my former team. For us it’s big to be first and it’s not easy.

“We have had three very difficult opponents and it’s still half-time. It’s only three games and in the second three games we have to keep going in the same way.

“I hope we go as far as possible, because every competition I start I want to finish first. Also in the Premier League or the FA Cup or the EFL Cup.

“I want to do the maximum in every competition I play. We are only at the start. We want to be successful in each competition.

“West Ham didn’t play for a long time in this competition and now we have the chance to play in it we want to be successful.”

Soucek was delighted to see striker Jarrod Bowen chip in with his first European goal after headers from defenders Craig Dawson and Issa Diop put the Hammers 2-0 up.

“Jarrod is an important player for us because of the role he plays,” added Soucek. “I’m happy he scored because it’s important for his confidence.”

