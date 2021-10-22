Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Holidaymakers in Morocco ‘in limbo’ after travel ban

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 12.51pm
People have been trying to find flights home after the travel ban was announced (PA)
People have been trying to find flights home after the travel ban was announced (PA)

Holidaymakers in Morocco have described being “in limbo” trying to find a flight home after the country’s ban on UK flights.

The ban came into effect at 11.59pm on Wednesday due to rising coronavirus rates in the UK.

Chloe Boulos, 30, from Essex, told the PA news agency she and her partner were due to fly home Thursday, but they were told by their airline the flight had been cancelled only a few hours before it was scheduled to depart.

She said they were awaiting an update and hoped to fly on Friday.

“It has definitely ruined the last day as we’ve just spent all day checking for an update.

“(It is) more frustrating than anything as all day we have been in limbo not knowing if we would be leaving or not.”

Another man travelling from the UK said the ban on flights came as “a bit of a shock”.

Will Malpass, 31, who lives in Clapham, south London, said that he and his partner have been left in a “frustrating” situation after arriving in Morocco on Sunday.

He told PA that they will now have to travel through France to get home.

International travel
Morocco’s National Office of Airports said the policy will remain in place ‘until further notice’ (PA)

“As it stands, we’re going through France and then (getting the) Eurostar back,” he said.

Mr Malpass said he is not scheduled to fly home until Monday but was notified that his flight had been cancelled when the ban was announced.

“(It) did come as a surprise – it doesn’t feel like (the ban) actually solves anything because we’re just finding a way through another country to get back,” Mr Malpass said.

Morocco’s National Office of Airports said the policy will remain in place “until further notice”.

Latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show that Morocco’s weekly rate of reported coronavirus cases on October 14 stood at 10.4 per 100,000 people. The rate in the UK is 445.5 per 100,000 people.

The country also banned flights to and from Germany and the Netherlands.

