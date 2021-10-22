Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Edgbaston to host postponed England v India Test in July

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 1.27pm Updated: October 22 2021, 4.17pm
The fifth Test was postponed last month (Martin Rickett/PA)
The postponed fifth match of the LV= Insurance Test Series between England and India has been rescheduled and will now take place at Edgbaston in July 2022.

The series decider, which was due to take place last month at Old Trafford, was called off when India were unable to field a team due to fears of a further increase in the number of Covid-19 cases inside the camp.

The concluding fifth match will now begin on July 1 next year following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The tourists currently lead the series 2-1.

The match cannot be staged at Old Trafford because the ground will not have time to prepare a Test pitch.

Old Trafford will instead host the second Test against South Africa on August 25, a match which was previously due to take place at Edgbaston.

The Vitality T20 Series between England and India will now start six days later than originally planned on July 7.

Tom Harrison, ECB chief executive officer, said: “We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to create a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far.

Edgbaston
Edgbaston will play host (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m very grateful to all the venues involved for the co-operation they’ve shown in allowing us to reschedule this match. I’d also like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding to allow these changes to be possible.

“We would like to apologise again to fans for the disruption and disappointment of September events. We know it was a day that so many had planned long in advance.

“We recognise that accommodating this extra match means a tighter schedule for the white ball series. We will continue to manage our players’ welfare and workloads through next year while we also continue to seek the optimum schedule for fans, players and our partners across the game.”

