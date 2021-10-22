Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boy, 14, in court charged with murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 3.14pm
Logan Mwangi was found dead in a river in July (PA)
Logan Mwangi was found dead in a river in July (PA)

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, stood in Newport Crown Court on Friday before Judge Daniel Williams.

He is accused of killing Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, on July 31 in Bridgend, South Wales, and first appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He will next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on November 12 and has been placed in the care of the local authority.

Logan Mwangi death scene
Logan Mwangi, five, was found dead in a river in July (PA)

Logan was found in the River Ogmore in Bridgend County after police were called to reports of a missing child.

His mother, Angharad Williamson, is also charged with his murder and appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning wearing a plain navy T-shirt and trousers.

She is the third person charged with the Logan’s murder alongside her partner John Cole, 39, and the 14-year-old.

Williamson, from Sarn, will appear again at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

