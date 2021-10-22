Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kitten Tiny Tim ‘doing amazingly’ after being found alone in garden at week old

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 3.37pm
The kitten nicknamed Tiny Tim (Cats Protection/PA)
The kitten nicknamed Tiny Tim (Cats Protection/PA)

A kitten nicknamed Tiny Tim is “doing amazingly” after being found in a garden away from his mother.

The cat is believed to have been around a week old when he was found in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire, by gardener Lloyd Houghton.

“I found him helpless on the soil and wailing,” Mr Houghton said.

“I could see he was in need of special care as he was far too young to be away from his mother.

“I tried to look for the mother, who I think is a feral cat that roams the gardens, but there was no cat or any more kittens to be found.”

The kitten is now nearly eight weeks old and is said to be doing ‘amazingly’ (Cats Protection/PA)

Mr Houghton then rushed the kitten to the Evesham branch of charity Cats Protection, where volunteers and staff gave him milk, warmed him up, and placed him in a bed ready for round-the-clock care.

Amie Jones, deputy centre manager, said: “We have no way of knowing why Tim got abandoned.

“His mum might have been moving the litter and dropped him or got spooked, but we can only guess.

“We asked around the area where he was found but nobody knew of a mother cat with new kittens, so he was extremely vulnerable and certainly would not have survived much longer if he hadn’t been brought to us.”

Tiny Tim has now been fostered by a cat care assistant (Cats Protection/PA)

Tiny Tim has now been fostered by a cat care assistant at the branch, Dan Smith.

He said: “Now he’s coming up for eight weeks old, Tim is doing amazingly.

“He was a strong character right from the start and thankfully he’s stayed that way.

“Now he’s getting a little older I’m really beginning to see a very playful little man, he loves his toys but enjoys playing with me even more.”

