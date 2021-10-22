Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gang members guilty of killing which sparked tit-for-tat shooting

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 3.47pm Updated: October 22 2021, 6.41pm
Jemal Ebrahim was stabbed to death (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Jemal Ebrahim was stabbed to death (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Two gang members have been found guilty of killing a student whose death sparked the tit-for-tat shooting of autistic “gentle giant” Chad Gordon.

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was fatally stabbed in the leg in north London on May 13 2020.

His killing by the Green Lanes gang led to a reprisal attack, mistakenly targeting Mr Gordon, 27, on May 18 last year.

Mr Gordon, who had nothing to do with gangs, was shot in the head as he opened the door of his home.

Haringey shooting
Chad Gordon was shot after answering the door at his home in Wiltshire Gardens, Haringey (Met Police/PA)

The intended targets lived next door and were friends of Mr Ebrahim’s killers, Tyreese Annan and Mizuki Brown.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Annan, 20, of Tottenham, north London, and Brown, 25, from, Islington, north London, were found guilty of Mr Ebrahim’s manslaughter.

Co-defendant Abdul Gaffer, 25, from Tottenham, who drove them to and from the scene of the killing, pleaded guilty to Mr Ebrahim’s manslaughter.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC told jurors how Gaffer had driven the attackers in a silver Nissan Qashqai from Wiltshire Gardens Estate to the Edgecot Grove Estate on the evening of May 13 last year.

Mr Orchard said the group had been intent on stabbing anyone they believed was a member of the Edgecot Grove gang.

When they arrived at Edgecot Grove, the Qashqai passengers got out and chased Mr Ebrahim and others.

At least two of the attackers caught up with him in an alleyway where he was stabbed in the thigh, severing the femoral artery.

The attackers ran back to the Qashqai which rapidly made off.

Mr Ebrahim was taken to hospital, where he died the next day.

Mr Orchard told jurors that shortly after the stabbing, two apparent revenge attacks took place at an address associated with Annan.

And five days later, Mr Gordon was shot to death when he opened his door on the Wiltshire Gardens Estate.

In May this year, Mason Sani-Samedo, 19, and Cameron Robinson, 20, were convicted of Mr Gordon’s murder.

A picture of Sani-Samedo with Mr Ebrahim was recovered from a mobile phone.

At the time of the murders, members of the Edgecot Grove Gang were being investigated by police for drug dealing.

Mr Ebrahim had been arrested on suspicion of selling heroin and crack cocaine to an undercover officer.

Jurors heard that Annan had previous convictions from the age of 15 for threatening with an offensive weapon, robbery, wounding with intent and having blades, including a “bayonet knife”.

Brown was 14 when he pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted robbery.

The defendants, who are in custody, will be sentenced on October 26.

In a statement, Mr Ebrahim’s sister Nema said: “Our hearts are broken, Jemal had a promising life ahead of him, from leaving the country for good at the young age of 16 to pursue education abroad to then finalising his first year of business school in Hangzhou, China, before returning for the Christmas holiday and being stuck here due to Covid.

“A postcode should not determine whether you are to live or not, and it’s completely devastating that another young boy lost his life following this, our thoughts are with the family always.”

Detective Inspector Andy McDonald, of Scotland Yard. said: “Jemal Ebrahim was a young man who was endeavouring to make the best of his life. Having gone to China to study business and learn their language, he had a bright future ahead of him.

“He had returned to the UK and his return to China was hampered by Covid restrictions. Sadly, he was befriended and exploited by other young men in the locality who were embroiled in an all too common problem within our great city – postcode ‘gang’ wars.

“Where sadly, Jemal paid with his life as a result of the unprovoked, violent and indiscriminate actions of those that have been found/pleaded guilty.

“Young men who were prepared to drive to a neighbouring part of London in a vehicle armed with large knives. This stupid, pointless and cowardly attack resulted in several revenge ‘tit for tat’ incidents, where shots were fired before the tragic murder of Chad Gordon.”

