Gang members guilty of killing which sparked tit-for-tat shooting

Two gang members have been found guilty of killing a student whose death sparked the tit-for-tat shooting of autistic “gentle giant” Chad Gordon.

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was fatally stabbed in the leg in north London on May 13 2020.

His killing by the Green Lanes gang led to a reprisal attack, mistakenly targeting Mr Gordon, 27, on May 18 last year.

Mr Gordon, who had nothing to do with gangs, was shot in the head as he opened the door of his home.

Chad Gordon was shot after answering the door at his home in Wiltshire Gardens, Haringey (Met Police/PA)

The intended targets lived next door and were friends of Mr Ebrahim’s killers, Tyreese Annan and Mizuki Brown.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Annan, 20, of Tottenham, north London, and Brown, 25, from, Islington, north London, were found guilty of Mr Ebrahim’s manslaughter.

Co-defendant Abdul Gaffer, 25, from Tottenham, who drove them to and from the scene of the killing, pleaded guilty to Mr Ebrahim’s manslaughter.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC told jurors how Gaffer had driven the attackers in a silver Nissan Qashqai from Wiltshire Gardens Estate to the Edgecot Grove Estate on the evening of May 13 last year.

Mr Orchard said the group had been intent on stabbing anyone they believed was a member of the Edgecot Grove gang.

When they arrived at Edgecot Grove, the Qashqai passengers got out and chased Mr Ebrahim and others.

At least two of the attackers caught up with him in an alleyway where he was stabbed in the thigh, severing the femoral artery.

The attackers ran back to the Qashqai which rapidly made off.

Mr Ebrahim was taken to hospital, where he died the next day.

Mr Orchard told jurors that shortly after the stabbing, two apparent revenge attacks took place at an address associated with Annan.

And five days later, Mr Gordon was shot to death when he opened his door on the Wiltshire Gardens Estate.

In May this year, Mason Sani-Samedo, 19, and Cameron Robinson, 20, were convicted of Mr Gordon’s murder.

A picture of Sani-Samedo with Mr Ebrahim was recovered from a mobile phone.

At the time of the murders, members of the Edgecot Grove Gang were being investigated by police for drug dealing.

Mr Ebrahim had been arrested on suspicion of selling heroin and crack cocaine to an undercover officer.

Jurors heard that Annan had previous convictions from the age of 15 for threatening with an offensive weapon, robbery, wounding with intent and having blades, including a “bayonet knife”.

Brown was 14 when he pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted robbery.

The defendants, who are in custody, will be sentenced on October 26.

In a statement, Mr Ebrahim’s sister Nema said: “Our hearts are broken, Jemal had a promising life ahead of him, from leaving the country for good at the young age of 16 to pursue education abroad to then finalising his first year of business school in Hangzhou, China, before returning for the Christmas holiday and being stuck here due to Covid.

“A postcode should not determine whether you are to live or not, and it’s completely devastating that another young boy lost his life following this, our thoughts are with the family always.”

Detective Inspector Andy McDonald, of Scotland Yard. said: “Jemal Ebrahim was a young man who was endeavouring to make the best of his life. Having gone to China to study business and learn their language, he had a bright future ahead of him.

“He had returned to the UK and his return to China was hampered by Covid restrictions. Sadly, he was befriended and exploited by other young men in the locality who were embroiled in an all too common problem within our great city – postcode ‘gang’ wars.

“Where sadly, Jemal paid with his life as a result of the unprovoked, violent and indiscriminate actions of those that have been found/pleaded guilty.

“Young men who were prepared to drive to a neighbouring part of London in a vehicle armed with large knives. This stupid, pointless and cowardly attack resulted in several revenge ‘tit for tat’ incidents, where shots were fired before the tragic murder of Chad Gordon.”