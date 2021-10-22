Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two people seriously injured following explosion at house

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 4.15pm
(PA)
(PA)

Two people have been seriously injured following an “explosion” at a terraced house in Hampshire.

Fire crews, paramedics and police rushed to the property in Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth, at 1.55pm on Friday.

An air ambulance and South Central Ambulance Service’s (SCAS) Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart) were also scrambled to the scene, while surrounding roads were closed to allow firefighters access.

A SCAS spokeswoman said: “We were called today at 13:55 to Nelson Avenue to reports of a building explosion.

“We have sent to the scene our Hazardous Area Response Team four ambulance officers, two ambulance crews and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance who have been working in partnership with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Service, Hampshire Police, power companies and local authorities.

“The ambulance teams have been assessing and treating two patients one male, one female, both adults, who are in a serious condition.

“Both patients have been treated at the scene by all our crews and taken by ambulance accompanied by the ambulance crew and air ambulance crew, to University Hospital Southampton.”

Local resident Paige Emery said the firefighters took about 20 minutes to put out the blaze.

She told the Portsmouth News: “I heard a proper loud bang it was so loud and powerful it shook my whole house.”

A Hampshire police spokesman said that road closures were in place.

He said: “We’re asking residents to please avoid the area at this time.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service posted on Twitter: “Firefighters from Cosham, Portchester, Southsea, Havant and Emsworth are currently at the scene in Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth.

“Please avoid the area to allow our crews to work.”

