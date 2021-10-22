Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British Vogue editor made Prince’s Trust global ambassador

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 5.23pm
The Prince of Wales hosts a Prince’s Trust reception and dinner in Windsor Castle (Ian Jones/PA)
British Vogue editor Edward Enninful OBE has been made the new global ambassador for The Prince’s Trust Group.

He will now chair The Prince’s Trust gala dinner in New York City with Lionel Richie.

Mr Enninful is no stranger to the Royals, having previously collaborated with the Duchess of Sussex on the magazine’s September 2019 Forces For Change issue.

Meghan commissioned articles for the edition, and it featured a grid of 15 women on the front cover.

In November 2020 Enninful interviewed the Prince of Wales in the magazine.

Edward Enninful (Isabel Infantes/PA)
The pair discussed the modern artisan project, a fashion training programme co-founded by the Prince’s Foundation.

At a dinner hosted by Charles at Windsor Castle, Mr Enninful said that it has been “wonderful” to see the Prince’s Trust support young people around the world.

“As a global ambassador, it has been wonderful to see the Trust extend its reach around the world and support even more young people from such diverse backgrounds,” he said.

“This has become even more important during the recent pandemic.”

Founded in 1976, the Prince’s Trust runs programmes in 13 countries, including Mr Enninful’s birthplace of Ghana, and seeks to help young people start their careers.

