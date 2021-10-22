In Pictures: Henry VIII and his wives turn into pumpkins

An error occurred. Please try again.

Visitors to Hampton Court Palace will get a history lesson with a difference this half term.

To celebrate Halloween and the palace’s famous former residents, pumpkins have been transformed into royalty to entertain and educate guests.

Palace host Aurora Heimsath with pumpkins bearing the face of Henry VIII and his wives (Steve Parsons/PA)

Corpulent Henry VIII’s face was carved on the heaviest pumpkin

Palace gardener Justine Howlett adds some finishing touches (Steve Parsons/PA)

Henry VIII was famously married six times

The pumpkins will provide a spooky addition to the palace’s Halloween decorations (Steve Parsons/PA)

Henry VIII’s wives were Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard and Katherine Parr (Steve Parsons/PA)

Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard were both executed (Steve Parsons/PA)

Catherine of Aragon and Anne of Cleves were divorced by their husband (Steve Parsons/PA)