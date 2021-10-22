Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Henry VIII and his wives turn into pumpkins

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 6.18pm Updated: October 22 2021, 6.40pm
Palace gardener Justine Howlett adds the finishing touches to a pumpkin (Steve Parsons/PA)
Palace gardener Justine Howlett adds the finishing touches to a pumpkin (Steve Parsons/PA)

Visitors to Hampton Court Palace will get a history lesson with a difference this half term.

To celebrate Halloween and the palace’s famous former residents, pumpkins have been transformed into royalty to entertain and educate guests.

Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
Palace host Aurora Heimsath with pumpkins bearing the face of Henry VIII and his wives (Steve Parsons/PA)
Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
Corpulent Henry VIII’s face was carved on the heaviest pumpkin
Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
Palace gardener Justine Howlett adds some finishing touches (Steve Parsons/PA)
Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
Henry VIII was famously married six times
Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
The pumpkins will provide a spooky addition to the palace’s Halloween decorations (Steve Parsons/PA)
Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
Henry VIII’s wives were Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard and Katherine Parr (Steve Parsons/PA)
Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard were both executed (Steve Parsons/PA)
Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
Catherine of Aragon and Anne of Cleves were divorced by their husband (Steve Parsons/PA)
Halloween at Hampton Court Palace
Hampton Court Palace was built by Cardinal Thomas Wolsey, the chief minister of Henry VIII (Steve Parsons/PA)

