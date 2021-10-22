Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Rod Stewart’s plea deal on battery charge falls through

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 6.19pm
Veteran singer Sir Rod Stewart (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Veteran singer Sir Rod Stewart (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A plea deal between Sir Rod Stewart and Florida prosecutors has fallen through, meaning he and his adult son are again scheduled to stand trial on charges they attacked a security guard during a New Year’s Eve party nearly two years ago.

Neither Sir Rod nor his son, Sean, were present when Judge August Bonavita announced that a hearing in which a deal was expected to be finalized had been cancelled.

The pair are now scheduled to stand trial on battery charges on January 25.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Veteran singer Sir Rod Stewart is made a Knights Batchelor (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It is at least the second time a deal has fallen through in the case, which has also been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stewarts face a maximum penalty of a year in jail, although such a lengthy term would be unlikely.

Neither prosecutors nor defence attorney Guy Fronstin immediately responded to calls and emails seeking comment.

The Stewarts got into a tussle at The Breakers Hotel with security guard Jessie Dixon on December 31, 2019, not long before midnight, police have said.

They said the Stewarts were part of a group that tried to enter a private event in a children’s area at the posh hotel, but were not allowed.

The group, which included children, created a scene and would not leave, police said.

Dixon intervened and Sean Stewart, 41, “got in his face”, according to the police report.

Dixon told officers he put the back of his right hand on the younger Stewart’s chest and asked him to back up. Security video showed Sean Stewart then shoving Dixon and Sir Rod, 76, punching him in the ribs.

Sir Rod is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His greatest hits include Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? and Tonight’s The Night.

He was knighted in 2016.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier