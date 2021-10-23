Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – October 23

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 3.13am
Alec Baldwin features on many front pages after he fired a prop gun which killed a cinematographer, while the latest pandemic developments are also among the headlines.

The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star carry the same picture of the 63-year-old actor after Halyna Hutchins was killed by a firearm on the set of the film Rust.

Scientists saying to Government that it was time to prepare for Plan B measures, which include vaccine passports and face masks indoors, lead the i weekend.

Coronavirus also leads The Times, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak saying vaccines meant there would be no more lockdowns and the economy would continue to be the priority.

The FT Weekend leads with a report saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “dispatched his top Downing Street policy delivery official” back to a previous role of running England’s vaccine programme amid concern about rising cases and a “stuttering booster campaign”.

The Guardian carries a warning from trade union leaders representing millions of frontline workers warning of “another winter of chaos” without action to halt the spread of Covid.

The Daily Mail writes Buckingham Palace aides have been accused of “misleading the nation” over the health of the Queen, after the 95-year-old attended hospital for tests.

The Daily Telegraph leads with comment from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that Britain must not become dependent on China.

The Independent has a report saying the majority of food banks have seen an uplift in demand since the uplift in Universal Credit was dropped.

And the Daily Express writes some £7 billion will be put into Britain’s transport network “in a massive drive to share wealth across the country”.

