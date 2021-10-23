Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at wedding

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 9.29am
Paul Walker and Vin Diesel (Ian West/PA)
Paul Walker and Vin Diesel (Ian West/PA)

Vin Diesel walked the daughter of his late Fast And The Furious co-star Paul Walker down the aisle at her wedding.

Meadow Walker, 22, married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in a small ceremony attended by friends and family in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

She shared photos from the beachside event on Instagram and wrote: “We’re married!!!!”

A black and white video also showed Diesel, 54, escorting her down the aisle.

According to Vogue magazine, the bride wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress designed by Matthew Williams, creative director of Givenchy.

Fast and Furious 6 Premiere – London
Paul Walker died in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

Her Hollywood star father, who was famed for his work in The Fast And The Furious franchise, died in a car crash in 2013 when he was 40.

He starred alongside Diesel, playing racing rivals, and the pair remained close friends.

Meadow told Vogue she and her now-husband said their vows in front of a smaller gathering than hoped.

She said: “The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend.

“A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

Walker played Brian O’Conner in The Fast And The Furious films and was set to star in Furious 77 at the time of his death.

