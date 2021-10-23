Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hideki Matsuyama one shot in front heading into final round of ZOZO Championship

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 10.43am
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama has a one-shot lead heading into the final round (Richard Sellers/PA)
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has a one-shot lead heading into the final round (Richard Sellers/PA)

Hideki Matsuyama maintained his one-shot lead heading into the final round of the ZOZO Championship, despite a last-hole bogey on Saturday.

The home favourite dropped a shot at the par-five last to card a third-round score of 68, leaving him on 10 under and just one ahead of Cameron Tringale – who birdied the 18th.

England’s Matt Wallace heads into Sunday’s final round four strokes off the pace in tied third position alongside Brendan Steele and Sebastian Munoz, while Tommy Fleetwood is five behind after a level-par round of 70.

Matsuyama led Tringale by a single shot going into the third round and extended his advantage at the second hole with his first birdie of the day, before giving the shot back at the fifth when his tee shot found the water.

The Masters champion claimed further birdies at the sixth and ninth before momentarily opening up a three-shot lead at the 16th, rolling in a downhill putt after Tringale had left his own birdie attempt just short.

However, another wayward tee shot at the last resulted in Matsuyama bogeying the final hole and seeing his lead trimmed to one shot again as Tringale birdied from close range.

