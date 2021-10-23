Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Charles warns of ‘dangerously narrow window’ for green recovery

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 11.24am Updated: October 23 2021, 2.53pm
The Prince of Wales addressing the forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (The Saudi Green Initiative Forum/PA)
The Prince of Wales addressing the forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (The Saudi Green Initiative Forum/PA)

The Prince of Wales has warned there is a “dangerously narrow” window of opportunity in which to tackle climate change.

Charles said that “after far too long” the issue is finally “of paramount importance to the world”.

The heir to the throne was addressing the Saudi Green Initiative Forum.

In a pre-recorded message, Charles said: “I am most touched to have been asked to address this event which inaugurates the Saudi Green Initiative and roadmap, and which takes place with encouraging timing, only days before the G20 in Rome and Cop26 in Glasgow.

“Cop26 is said to be the largest gathering of international leaders ever hosted by the United Kingdom.

“This reflects the fact that, at last, and after far too long, climate change and biodiversity loss are clear global challenges of paramount importance to the world.

“At the same time, the ongoing pandemic has highlighted that human health, planetary health and economic health are fundamentally interconnected.

“We now have a dangerously narrow window of opportunity in which to accelerate a green recovery, while laying the foundations for a sustainable future.”

A Clarence House spokesman said: “Tackling climate change is critical as the Prince of Wales has made clear over many decades.

“During the last two years, in particular, he has encouraged businesses from Saudi Arabia to India, Britain to China, to work together to make their industries ready for a more sustainable future.

“As we approach Cop26, His Royal Highness is focused on encouraging business to work with governments to generate the scale of change necessary to meet international climate targets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]