Trees planted in Tower Hamlets green space ahead of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 2.32pm
Volunteers help plant a tree at Furze Green in Tower Hamlets (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A green space in Tower Hamlets has been transformed with trees and bulbs ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative is planting trees in socially-deprived areas across the country.

They are inviting people to “Plant a Tree for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee”.

On Saturday, they partnered with charity Trees for Cities to plant trees and bulbs at Furze Green Park, which was built atop an area levelled by bombing during the Second World War.

The park is located in Tower Hamlets, an area with one of the lowest tree canopy densities in London.

Boys plant tree
Ahmed Khan, eight, (left) and his brother Ammar Khan, four, help plant a tree (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The group planted 17 trees on Saturday, with help from members of the local community.

One local, Sharmin, 18, spoke of the benefits of having nature in your local area.

“I think being around nature is really important”, she said.

“Whenever I am around nature I feel peaceful.”

She said she would take friends to visit the tree.

“I am going to come to this park and feel like I planted that tree. Whenever I come to this park I will tell people I planted this tree and show them this tree.”

The Queen has planted 1,500 trees at events around the world throughout her reign.

