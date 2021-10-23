Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympic sprinter Alex Quinonez shot dead in Ecuador

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 3.03pm
Sprinter Alex Quinonez (AP)

Ecuadorian sprinter Alex Quinonez has been fatally shot in the port city of Guayaquil, police said.

Quinonez, who was 32, became a national hero in 2012 when he reached the 200m final at the London Games, finishing seventh in a race won by Usain Bolt.

Guayaquil-based newspaper El Universo reported that Quinonez was fatally shot on a street in the north-west section of the city at around 9.20pm on Friday and that another man was also killed.

Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso vowed that the killing “will not go unpunished”.

The athlete’s death was also confirmed by the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee in a statement on Saturday. It said the circumstances of his death “have not yet been clarified”.

Quinonez won bronze in the 200m at the 2019 world championship in Doha.

Andrea Sotomayor, the secretary general of the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee, expressed her sorrow and outrage on Twitter, decrying “so much evil”.

“I don’t have words to express the sadness, helplessness and indignation that is overwhelming me,” she wrote. “Alex Quinonez was the synonym of humility and a clear example of resilience. His loss leaves us with pain in our chests.”

