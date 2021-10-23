Man charged with murder of woman found dead in house By Press Association October 23 2021, 6.00pm (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in a house in Kettering. Pawel Chmielecki, 38, is accused of killing Marta Chmielecka, whose body was found at a house in Wood Street on Tuesday. The 31-year-old was discovered after officers forced entry into the property. Marta Chmielecka (Northants Police) Officers investigating the death are appealing to anyone who was in Wood Street between 10.30pm and 11pm on October 15 to come forward. Chmielecki, of Wood Street, Kettering, will appear before magistrates in Northampton on October 25. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Mother of five-year-old boy found dead in river charged with murder Police investigate ‘neighbour dispute’ claims after man dies in house collapse Father of children found dead in house ‘heartbroken’ as all four victims named Dancer, 22, and man, 41, found dead in same house were in relationship – police