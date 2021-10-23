Callum Wilson is ‘best matchday finisher’ for Newcastle caretaker Graeme Jones By Press Association October 23 2021, 6.35pm Callum Wilson is congratulated after his equaliser for Newcastle at Crystal Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]