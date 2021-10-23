Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Hamilton sixth in final practice for United States GP

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 8.27pm
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in final practice for the US GP (Nick Didlick/AP)
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in final practice for the US GP (Nick Didlick/AP)

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in final practice for the United States Grand Prix after his fastest lap was chalked off.

Hamilton, who trails Max Verstappen by six points in the championship standings, temporarily moved to the top of the time charts – two tenths ahead of Sergio Perez.

But the seven-time world champion exceeded track limits at Turn 9, and his time was deleted.

Verstappen’s best effort was also consigned to the rubbish bin after he gained an advantage by using the run-off at the penultimate corner. He finished third.
Perez led the way in the concluding one-hour session ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.

The Mexican driver finished 0.104 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with Lando Norris fourth.

Valtteri Bottas, who will serve a five-place grid penalty for taking on new engine parts, finished fifth, with Hamilton, a winner here in five of his eight appearances, half-a-second back.

Fernando Alonso joins Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and George Russell in being hit with a grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

The double world champion is in line to start at the back after taking on his fourth engine of the campaign – one more than is permitted.

Qualifying for the 17th round of 22 gets under way at 4pm local time, 10pm UK.


 

