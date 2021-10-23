Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola praises versatile Phil Foden after Manchester City sink Brighton

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 8.35pm Updated: October 23 2021, 8.39pm
Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Phil Foden (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Phil Foden (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Pep Guardiola hailed Phil Foden after he starred in Manchester City’s win at Brighton which took them back to second in the Premier League.

The England international scored twice in a dominant first-half display at the AMEX Stadium after the recalled Ilkay Gundogan had broken the deadlock.

Brighton responded well after the break and deserved more than their consolation from the penalty spot from Alexis Mac Allister before Riyad Mahrez wrapped up the 4-1 win late on.

But it was Foden, who slotted home a Jack Grealish cross and unwittingly got a touch on a Gabriel Jesus strike for his second of the night, who drew praise from Guardiola.

“There are players that play in one position and there are players who play football, when you play football it means you can play any position, you understand the game,” he said when asked about Foden’s versatility.

“In the final third he can play up front, has the quality to move and be aggressive one on one and arrive in the box. He can play as a false nine, a winger, wide right or wide left.

“He is a guy who is a midfield player with a big sense of the goal. He is still young and still has a margin to improve.”

Foden himself was pleased to have weighed in with two goals as he enjoyed playing in a more central position than he has been accustomed to.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Phil Foden (second left) scored twice as Manchester City won 4-1 at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I’m enjoying it,” he told Sky Sports.

“I can drop deep and get the ball and pick the passes off. It’s a new role for me and I can say I’m really enjoying it.

“We are on a good run of form, but we just want to keep going now for the next games and keep that level.

“On another day I could have scored three, but the main thing is the result and I’m just happy we got it today.”

Guardiola also reiterated his belief that Brighton boss Graham Potter is the best English manager in the business.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Graham Potter was happy with Brighton’s performance in the second half (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Seagulls rallied after being blown away in the first half and Potter was pleased with the reaction of his side.

“I was impressed with everybody in reference to the second half,” he said.

“I wouldn’t want to single anyone out, the first goal was soft from our perspective. I couldn’t have been more proud of the boys and what they gave.

“In the end we are disappointed to lose, we can’t say we deserved to get anything from the game but I was pleased with the second-half performance.”

Asked about Guardiola’s view on his standing in the game, Potter added: “Professionally he is the best in the world, what he has achieved is amazing and someone I am inspired by, it is nice of him to say that.”

