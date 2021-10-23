Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton to pole position at the United States GP

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 11.25pm Updated: October 23 2021, 11.31pm
Max Verstappen will start the United States Grand Prix from pole position (Eric Gay/AP)
Max Verstappen blew Lewis Hamilton away to take pole position for the United States Grand Prix.

The championship leader set a blistering pace to finish two tenths clear of his rival.

Sergio Perez was third with Valtteri Bottas fourth. However, Bottas will start in ninth place following an engine penalty.

The Circuit of the Americas has been a happy stomping ground for Hamilton and Mercedes in the past.

Lewis Hamilton had to settle for second on the grid (Eric Gay/AP)

Hamilton secured his third and sixth world championships here in 2015 and 2019 respectively, and has triumphed in Austin in five of his eight outings. A Mercedes car has started from pole at every race since 2014.

But Hamilton, who trails Verstappen by six points in his quest for a record-breaking eighth title, had no answer as the Dutchman romped to his 12th pole.

“Sorry, guys,” said Hamilton over the radio after finishing 0.209 sec adrift of Verstappen.

“I gave it everything today,” added Hamilton. “It was a bit of a struggle and Red Bull were incredibly quick through qualifying.

“I was happy with my last lap. Of course there are areas we can improve but that was pretty much everything we had.

“We will work as hard as we can but it is a good position to start for tomorrow. My mindset is to win the race.”

However, the Briton, who was fourth after the first runs in Q3, will take some comfort from splitting the two Red Bulls, and joining his rival on the front row ahead of what will be an explosive start to Sunday’s race.

Verstappen celebrated his triumph, yelling “yes, yes,” over the Red Bull radio.

“It was quite exciting out there,” said Verstappen. “In Q3, my first lap was not amazing and then it started spitting.

“I was not sure if I would hang on to my lap time but it was a very strong performance.”

Asked about starting on the front row with Hamilton, he added: “I guess that is what people like and from here onwards we will try to get a good start and the best possible result.

Charles Leclerc will start fourth ahead of Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, while Lando Norris will be promoted to seventh following Bottas’ punishment.

George Russell made it through to Q2 but will start at the back of the grid following an engine penalty. Sebastian Vettel, who qualified 12th, and Fernando Alonso, who finished 15th, will be demoted to 18th and 19th for exceeding their engine allocation for the year.

F1’s return to the United States – after last year’s race was scrapped because of the pandemic – has been greeted with spectacular enthusiasm.

A bumper crowd of 120,000 watched qualifying, while 140,000 are expected for Sunday’s race.

Miami will be added to the calendar next season with a third race on American soil – understood to be in Las Vegas – expected for 2023.

A plethora of big names, including Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Matthew McConaughey, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and Rory McIlroy will bring star appeal to the race.

