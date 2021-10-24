What the papers say – October 24

An error occurred. Please try again.

A range of stories feature on Sunday’s front pages, from the coronavirus latest through to previews of next week’s Budget.

The Sunday Telegraph writes Chancellor Rishi Sunak will give the health service “another boost”, providing £5 billion to the NHS’s capital budget which will include money for a digital overhaul of the service.

Another aspect of the Budget leads the Sunday Express, with the paper leading on £3 billion for a “skills revolution” and millions to “beef up our borders”.

The Government paving a way to bring in so-called Plan B measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 over the winter leads The Observer, with the paper reporting the UK Health Security Agency contacted local authorities for their views on Friday.

Concerns about the health service are covered in The Independent, which says the NHS is facing its hardest winter yet with the health service “brought to its knees by 18 months of unrelenting pressure”.

The Sunday Times carries the story of an investigation being launched following the killing of a Kenyan mother. The paper reports a British soldier confessed to murdering Agnes Wanjiru while training in the African country.

The Sunday Mirror leads with a report on the Prime Minister’s “huge carbon footprint”, saying his 1,200 miles travelled on a private jet in a fortnight mean his “eco rants are just hot air”.

The Sunday People writes at least 51 MPs have called in the police over threats in the past year.

And the Daily Star Sunday has a front page littered with puns and a story about how mince pies could be in short supply this Christmas.