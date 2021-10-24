Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Phoenix Suns beaten as CJ McCollum leads Portland Trail Blazers to first win

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 8.11am
The Portland Trail Blazers recorded their first win of the season with a dominant 134-105 effort against the reigning Western Conference champions the Phoenix Suns (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)
The Portland Trail Blazers recorded their first win of the season with a dominant 134-105 effort against the reigning Western Conference champions the Phoenix Suns (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)

The Portland Trail Blazers recorded their first win of the season with a dominant 134-105 effort against reigning Western Conference champions the Phoenix Suns.

CJ McCollum netted 28, while Damian Lillard scored 19 – including his first three-pointer of the campaign – and had eight assists as the Blazers led by as many as 37 en route to victory.

Rookie Evan Mobley finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound double double as the Cleveland Cavaliers nabbed the first win of their campaign over the Atlanta Hawks. winning 101-95.

The Toronto Raptors had another poor night at home with a 103-95 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks – their second home loss of the season – while the Minnesota Timberwolves hung on for a 96-89 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Chicago Bulls were 97-82 victors over traditional rivals the Detroit Pistons, reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks improved to 2-1 with a 121-111 result against the San Antonio Spurs, and the Memphis Grizzlies stayed undefeated with a 120-114 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In the day’s remaining game, Tyler Herro came up big for the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter to finish with 30 points and 10 rebounds, but it was not enough to overcome the Indiana Pacers, who outscored the visitors 16-5 in overtime to triumph 102-91.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier