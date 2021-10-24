Pair sought after ‘I will kill you’ written in toothpaste on bathroom mirror

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are investigating a death threat written in toothpaste on a man’s bathroom mirror.

Officers said the 23-year-old found the words “I will kill you” on the mirror along with a smiley face, also in toothpaste, on a glass shower screen.

Pictures of two men police want to speak to over the incident – which happened at a flat in Lower Parliament Street in Nottingham on October 10 – have been released.

APPEAL: A man woke to find a death threat scrawled in toothpaste on his bathroom mirror. Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone who recognises the two men to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 238 of 10 October 2021. Read more: https://t.co/L0GRCqLrWO pic.twitter.com/vDcB74DWQF — Notts Police (@nottspolice) October 24, 2021

Pc Ryan Horvath, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is unacceptable that anyone should be threatened in this way.

“The impact of such threats can be profound and that is why we are taking this report extremely seriously.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone who recognises the two men to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 238 of 10 October 2021.”