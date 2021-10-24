Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eight held in murder probe after deaths of two boys

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 12.17pm Updated: October 24 2021, 2.39pm
A forensic officer at Regency Court in Brentwood (Aaron Chown/PA)
Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the deaths of two teenage boys.

Essex Police said officers were called to Regency Court in Brentwood at around 1.30am on Sunday and found three people had been injured.

Police were called to Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex, at around 1.30am on Sunday (Essex Police/PA)

Despite attempts to save them, two died. The third victim was treated for injuries which police said are not life-threatening.

No cause of death has been given and post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

The families of the victims have been told.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Clarkson, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This incident has required an immediate and a large-scale response and officers and investigators have worked through the night to piece together what happened in the lead-up to this tragic incident.

“Our investigations will continue throughout today.

“We understand there will naturally be shock and concern within the community after such a tragic loss of life, but at this stage we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.

“We know there were a number of witnesses to this incident and I would urge anyone who saw anything in Regency Court and the roads around it in central Brentwood between 1am and 2am to come forward and speak to us if you have not already done so.”

