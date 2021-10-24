Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Real Madrid edge El Clasico to increase pressure on Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 6.13pm Updated: October 24 2021, 9.07pm
Ronald Koeman has now lost three out of three El Clasicos as Barcelona boss (Joan Monfort/AP)
Goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez saw Real Madrid secure a 2-1 victory at Barcelona to increase the pressure on Ronald Koeman.

Alaba registered his first goal since joining Real over the summer when he fired past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen just after the half-hour mark.

Vazquez doubled the advantage for Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the third minute of stoppage time with a close-range finish, before substitute Sergio Aguero opened his Barca account by pulling a goal back with almost the last kick of the contest.

It made it three defeats from three Clasicos as Barca boss for Koeman, whose side have a LaLiga record this term showing 15 points after eight matches.

Following the game, footage posted on social media appeared to show Koeman’s car being surrounded by fans as he drove away from the Nou Camp.

In response Barcelona posted a statement on their official Twitter account which read: “Barcelona publicly condemn the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Nou Camp.

“The club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again.”

