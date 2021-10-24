Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Salah turns up heat on Solskjaer and Hornets sting Everton – 5 things we learned

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 10.21pm Updated: October 24 2021, 10.23pm
Mohamed Salah (left) scored a hat-trick in Liverpool's 5-0 win at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mohamed Salah (left) scored a hat-trick in Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mohamed Salah was the star man as Liverpool ran riot at Manchester United to increase the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while there were also eye-catching performances across the weekend from Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Watford’s Joshua King.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League action.

More heat for Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United were 4-0 down to Liverpool at half-time (Martin Rickett/PA).
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United were 4-0 down to Liverpool at half-time (Martin Rickett/PA)

United boss Solskjaer was already under considerable scrutiny heading into Sunday’s clash with Liverpool – and that was cranked up several notches after the Red Devils found themselves on the end of a remarkable 5-0 thrashing against their arch-rivals, with four of the goals coming before half-time. It was a third defeat in a four-game winless streak for United, who had Paul Pogba sent off around the hour mark and are now seventh in the table, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

Sensational Salah

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are a point off the top in second following a victory in which Salah once again – and with perhaps the clearest indication yet – showed he is in a simply magical vein of form at the moment. The Egyptian forward teed up the opener for Naby Keita before scoring a hat-trick to take him to 15 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions this season. It seems hard to argue with talk that he is currently the best player in the world.

Foden getting back in the groove

Phil Foden (right) shone in Manchester City's 4-1 win at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA).
Phil Foden, right, shone in Manchester City’s 4-1 win at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Having not make his first appearance of the season until mid-September due to injury, Foden now looks like he is starting to really get up to speed in 2021-22. The 21-year-old England forward scored two goals and set up another as City won 4-1 at Brighton, after which Pep Guardiola’s champions are third in the table, two behind Chelsea, who thumped rock-bottom Norwich 7-0 at Stamford Bridge earlier on Saturday.

Hammers in the hunt again

West Ham's Declan Rice celebrates after the victory over Tottenham
West Ham’s Declan Rice celebrates after the victory over Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)

West Ham’s impressive 2020-21 saw them fall just short of the Champions League places, finishing two points off fourth – and David Moyes’ men look set to make a strong push again this term. Sunday’s 1-0 home win over Tottenham, sealed by Michail Antonio’s late goal, was a third victory in four outings and saw the Hammers move up to fourth in the table.

Ranieri and King have still got it

After Watford’s first match under Claudio Ranieri saw them lose 5-0 at home to Liverpool last weekend, Saturday’s 5-2 victory at Everton provided a punchy response to any who have been questioning whether the Italian can still cut it in the Premier League. The same could also be said with regard to King, who failed to score while on loan at Everton from Bournemouth for the second half of last season – the Norwegian, previously goalless since joining the Hornets over the summer, netted three times in the contest at Goodison Park.

