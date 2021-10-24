Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How much will the Ulez scheme cost me?

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 12.05am Updated: October 25 2021, 5.01pm
Many more motorists will be liable for a daily charge after London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone was expanded (Yui Mok/PA)
Many more motorists will be liable for a daily charge after London's Ultra Low Emission Zone was expanded (Yui Mok/PA)

Many more motorists will be liable for a daily charge after London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone was expanded.

Here the PA news agency answers 12 key questions about the scheme.

– What is the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez)?

It is an area in London where drivers of older, more polluting vehicles are charged a daily fee.

– What has changed?

It previously only covered parts of central London, but on Monday it became 18 times larger.

– What are the new boundaries?

The Ulez has been extended to include all areas within the North and South Circular roads.

– Who has done this and why?

The change has been implemented by London mayor Sadiq Khan in an attempt to improve air quality in the capital.

– What is the charge for non-compliant vehicles?

The daily fee is £12.50 for cars, motorcycles and vans up to 3.5 tonnes.

Heavier vehicles, including lorries, buses and coaches are subject to the Low Emission Zone and are charged £100 if they are non-compliant.

– When do charges apply?

All day, every day of the year except on Christmas Day.

– How quickly do I have to pay?

You have until midnight on the third day after the journey.

– How do I do it?

You can pay online through TfL’s website, using the Pay to Drive in London app, or by phone.

Drivers also have the option of setting up automatic billing so they are charged monthly.

– What happens if I do not pay?

You could be handed a Penalty Charge Notice for £160, reduced to £80 if paid within a fortnight.

– What vehicles are affected?

It depends how much nitrogen dioxide it emits, which is generally linked to its age.

For diesel cars, most of those that meet the minimum standard were first registered after September 2015.

Compliant petrol cars are typically those registered after 2005.

– How can I check the status of my vehicle?

Transport for London is urging people to use its online checker by visiting www.tfl.gov.uk/modes/driving/check-your-vehicle.

-Where does the money go?

TfL says the cash it receives from the Ulez is reinvested into improving London’s transport network and to improve air quality.

It insists “we don’t make a profit” from the scheme.

