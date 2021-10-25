What the papers say – October 25

An error occurred. Please try again.

Potential cuts to NHS waiting lists, Rishi Sunak facing off against Marcus Rashford and Covid at a “crunch point” are among the stories splashed across Monday’s front pages.

The Queen was “forced to miss church” on Sunday following her stay in hospital days earlier, according to The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: Queen forced to miss church service as she rests after health scarehttps://t.co/qttqD356PN pic.twitter.com/Q11K0Gqdwi — The Sun (@TheSun) October 24, 2021

The i reports the Chancellor will outline on Wednesday how the Budget will cut waiting lists for diagnostic tests and non-emergency treatments within the NHS in England.

Monday's front page: £6bn plan to clear NHS Covid backlog#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qTQEdMjJHG — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 24, 2021

Rishi Sunak will pledge an extra £6 billion to “rush forward” treatment for millions of the health service’s patients, reports the Daily Express, in a story also covered by The Times.

Monday’s TIMES: “Billions more for NHS in bid to tackle backlog” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/y1dwgiPKQb — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 24, 2021

The Guardian cites Labour as accusing Mr Sunak of presenting a “smoke and mirrors” Budget after he conceded just 20% of his biggest single spending commitment revealed before Wednesday’s speech was made up of new money.

Guardian front page, Monday 25 October 2021: Chancellor accused of ‘smoke and mirrors’ over budget cash pledges pic.twitter.com/0AbayQrA6P — Guardian news (@guardiannews) October 24, 2021

“Rish v Rash” reads the headline of Metro, which says the Chancellor “clashed” with footballer Marcus Rashford when the England and Manchester United striker urged him to protect free school meals beyond the Christmas break.

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 RISH V RASH CLASH OVER MEAL CASH Sunak rejects school dinners call to raise £7k income threshold#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hh7s1RJNzv — Metro (@MetroUK) October 24, 2021

And The Independent reports seats held by seven Cabinet ministers are set to receive tens of millions of pounds in development cash “despite previously being judged as not in need of the funds”.

NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis is quoted on the Daily Mirror as warning the country is at “crunch point” and the public must take up Covid boosters to help prevent restrictions at Christmas.

The Government has seen modelling which shows coronavirus cases will fall in November without bringing in tougher measures, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Covid cases to slump in winter, say scientists'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/PVL7oLahkO — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 24, 2021

“Poland tells Brussels to stop the threats” amid tensions between the country and the bloc, reports the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 25 October https://t.co/p6TvbBDWTx pic.twitter.com/kpImsM8s6m — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 24, 2021

The Daily Mail leads with hundreds of drug dealers using Instagram to “peddle potent cannabis to children in a billion-pound industry”.

And under the headline “Forgiven”, the Daily Star has a photograph of actor Alec Baldwin embracing the widower of the cinematographer fatally shot on the New Mexico set of western Rust.