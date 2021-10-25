Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

It’s mine going forward – Solskjaer shoulders responsibility for United drubbing

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 4.31am
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he still has the backing of the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he still has the backing of the club (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he still has the backing of the club’s hierarchy despite the humiliating 5-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Jurgen Klopp’s rampant Reds enjoyed their biggest ever win at Old Trafford, which started emptying even before half-time substitute Paul Pogba was sent off for a foul on Naby Keita.

Former United defender Gary Neville labelled it a “monstrous day” but said that the board were “unequivocal” in their support of Solskjaer, who won the treble with the club in 1999.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gestures on the touchline during his side’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked if he believes he still has that backing from above, Solskjaer said: “Well, I’ve heard nothing else (on my future) and I’m still thinking about tomorrow’s work.

“Of course, we’re all low. I can’t say now that I’ve felt any worse than this. This is the worst I’ve been, the lowest I’ve been but, as I’ve said, I accept the responsibility and that is mine today and it’s mine going forward.

“Today’s rock bottom, low in confidence but next week it’s Tottenham away, it’s a Champions League game at Atalanta, the next team who visits us… that’s Man City.

“We have to look forward, we have to sort the frames of mind out and make sure we go into the next training session and the next game with the right frame of mind.”

United have now lost three of their last four Premier League games and had to come back from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta in the Champions League last week.

Neville, who was working as a pundit for Sky Sports, said after the match: “I didn’t think it would ever get as bad as that today.

“That was an absolute shocker, and the timing couldn’t have been worse because it has been building now for a few weeks, against what I’ve called half-decent teams.

“As soon as they’ve played a proper team they’ve been obliterated, pulled to pieces, dismantled.”

Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces hat-trick scorer Mohamed Salah after his side’s 5-0 win over Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his side’s finishing although the win did come at a cost in the shape of injuries to Keita and James Milner.

“In front of the goal, in the last third, we were exceptional,” Klopp said. “Clinical and ruthless, the high press was outstanding, formation top, all these things you want to see as a coach.

“The difference is you don’t usually score in each situation and we did.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier