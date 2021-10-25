Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 5.03am
Liverpool hat-trick scorer Mohamed Salah celebrates with the match ball after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool hat-trick scorer Mohamed Salah celebrates with the match ball after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Manchester United were thrashed 5-0 by relentless rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford to leave manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under the most intense scrutiny of his near three years in charge.

The win took Liverpool to second in the Premier League table behind leaders Chelsea, who hammered hapless Norwich 7-0 at Stamford Bridge.

In cricket’s T20 World Cup England started their campaign with an easy win after dismissing West Indies for just 55 in Dubai, while Pakistan beat great rivals India after reaching their victory target of 152 without losing a wicket.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix to double his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the world championship title race to 12 points.

Here, PA Media looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) completes his hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mason Mount
Chelsea’s Mason Mount celebrates scoring his side’s first goal in the 7-0 win over Norwich (Tess Derry/PA)
Chris Gayle
West Indies’ Chris Gayle takes a catch to dismiss England’s Jason Roy in their T20 World Cup match in Dubai (Aijaz Rahi/PA)
Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi dives to field the ball during his side’s T20 World Cup win over India (Aijaz Rahi/PA)
Max Malins
Saracens’ Max Malins scores his side’s sixth try during the Gallagher Premiership win over Wasps (Adam Davy/PA)
Alfredo Morelos
Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan poses with the trophy after winning the ZOZO Championship at Narashino Country Club (Tomohiro Ohsumi/AP)
David Alaba
Real Madrid’s David Alaba, down centre, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his sides first goal during El Clasico against Barcelona (Joan Monfort/AP)
Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas (Darron Cummings/AP)
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field after being hit in the head during his side’s defeat to the Tennessee Titans (Mark Zaleski/AP)

