Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

There has been a ‘click’ with Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arteta

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 3.55pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) has been impressed with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of late (Will Oliver/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) has been impressed with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of late (Will Oliver/PA)

Mikel Arteta believes there has been a “click” with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he praised the way the Arsenal captain has recently embraced his role within the squad.

Aubameyang hit his fourth Premier League goal of the season as Arsenal beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Friday night.

He also scored a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup second-round win at West Brom but is unlikely to feature in the fourth-round clash with Leeds on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old is always a goal threat but Arteta has been pleased with what he has seen from Aubameyang’s all-round game in recent weeks.

“I wouldn’t go to the goals, again it is what Auba is transmitting on the pitch,” he replied when asked if Aubameyang is rediscovering his best form.

“I have never seen Auba transmit what he is doing now. It is a click.

“Apart from the goals, the celebration when they put the ball in the net, do you see the way he runs, the purpose he has to press the ball and when he takes it his movement, his link, how is leading the game?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang applauds the fans
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is unlikely to feature in the cup tie with Leeds (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“That is when he is changing the rest, not when he is static and then he puts the ball in the net. I prefer this Auba.”

Arteta has one of the youngest squads in the Premier League, with Aubameyang among the more experienced players he can call upon.

The Gunners boss feels Aubameyang – as well as Alexandre Lacazette – has stepped up as a leader of the team.

“For me it is a click,” he added. “It is a combination that realising that his role has to go well beyond that.

“What was good, or very good, two or three years ago, with his role in this team, at this club, it is not enough. He had to take a step forward.

“I would say the same with Laca. Look what he is transmitting, not just doing or playing, what he is transmitting. For me that is really, really important.

“They lead by example and not only there but as well at the training ground. Certain things, a role they could have had three years ago in the squad, now it has changed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates a goal for Arsenal
Arteta feels Aubameyang (pictured) has stepped up as a leader of the team (Nick Potts/PA)

“Human beings change themselves every six months, they have all new selves and it’s incredible so we are able to adapt very quickly and manipulate and change our minds very quickly as well.

“They are doing that for the benefit of the club, but for sure, for the benefit of themselves.

“Leading is not telling someone what he needs to do, for me it is being able to transform that person and not just with words, but with facts as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier