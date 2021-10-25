Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 21, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 255 (68%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 122 (32%) have seen a fall.

Cheltenham in Gloucestershire has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,478 new cases in the seven days to October 21, the equivalent of 1,273.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 602.4 in the seven days to October 14.

Blaenau Gwent in Wales has the second highest rate, up from 649.8 to 1,213.9, with 850 new cases.

Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire has the third highest rate, up from 484.4 to 1,212.9, with 1,172 new cases.

Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (598.6) and Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (593.8).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Tewkesbury (up from 484.4 to 1,212.9)

Cheltenham (602.4 to 1273.7)

Stroud (607.9 to 1,202.6)

Blaenau Gwent (649.8 to 1,213.9)

Swindon (580.6 to 1,112.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on October 25 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 14.

Cheltenham, South-west England, 1273.7, (1478), 602.4, (699)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 1213.9, (850), 649.8, (455)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1212.9, (1172), 484.4, (468)

Stroud, South-west England, 1202.6, (1454), 607.9, (735)

Swindon, South-west England, 1112.3, (2479), 580.6, (1294)

Mendip, South-west England, 1083.5, (1260), 720.6, (838)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 1054.2, (2070), 759.8, (1492)

North Somerset, South-west England, 995.9, (2147), 493.1, (1063)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 948.5, (2730), 460.4, (1325)

Caerphilly, Wales, 938.2, (1705), 685.6, (1246)

Torfaen, Wales, 936.4, (888), 815.1, (773)

Gosport, South-east England, 934.1, (791), 742.8, (629)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 931.0, (1447), 791.4, (1230)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 910.0, (4587), 659.6, (3325)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 886.6, (1405), 527.6, (836)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 878.2, (765), 494.8, (431)

Cotswold, South-west England, 867.5, (783), 377.8, (341)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 851.2, (1229), 628.2, (907)

Winchester, South-east England, 849.7, (1070), 719.5, (906)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 812.4, (1101), 659.7, (894)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 810.5, (723), 590.8, (527)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 797.5, (1079), 736.9, (997)

Copeland, North-west England, 793.6, (540), 712.8, (485)

Newport, Wales, 786.8, (1231), 590.6, (924)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 780.1, (963), 595.4, (735)

Gloucester, South-west England, 768.6, (997), 345.4, (448)

South Somerset, South-west England, 764.7, (1290), 599.3, (1011)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 761.9, (1368), 559.2, (1004)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 758.2, (1031), 853.8, (1161)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 756.4, (1580), 636.8, (1330)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 747.9, (948), 755.8, (958)

Bristol, South-west England, 747.6, (3483), 437.0, (2036)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 720.3, (709), 723.4, (712)

Warwick, West Midlands, 717.7, (1040), 575.5, (834)

Cardiff, Wales, 715.6, (2642), 774.6, (2860)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 708.7, (1019), 467.4, (672)

Woking, South-east England, 699.9, (700), 618.0, (618)

Wokingham, South-east England, 699.1, (1216), 638.7, (1111)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 693.3, (1677), 502.3, (1215)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 689.0, (3769), 533.8, (2920)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 687.3, (812), 539.1, (637)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 681.8, (412), 494.8, (299)

St Albans, Eastern England, 681.1, (1017), 594.0, (887)

Wyre, North-west England, 681.0, (770), 719.9, (814)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 678.5, (712), 591.8, (621)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 677.9, (652), 742.3, (714)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 676.0, (686), 682.9, (693)

High Peak, East Midlands, 675.8, (626), 674.7, (625)

Halton, North-west England, 673.6, (874), 638.9, (829)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 670.7, (416), 520.7, (323)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 669.9, (447), 635.4, (424)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 668.2, (957), 681.4, (976)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 664.2, (668), 608.5, (612)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 658.9, (627), 592.7, (564)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 655.9, (1329), 686.5, (1391)

Daventry, East Midlands, 652.1, (567), 705.0, (613)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 650.0, (930), 580.9, (831)

Test Valley, South-east England, 644.8, (820), 538.7, (685)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 639.9, (577), 563.4, (508)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 639.0, (760), 449.8, (535)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 635.1, (529), 553.5, (461)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 634.4, (508), 820.4, (657)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 632.6, (1022), 721.2, (1165)

Rochford, Eastern England, 627.7, (550), 482.7, (423)

West Devon, South-west England, 627.0, (352), 595.0, (334)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 625.6, (348), 483.6, (269)

Redditch, West Midlands, 625.2, (535), 604.2, (517)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 622.3, (506), 666.6, (542)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 622.1, (811), 678.1, (884)

New Forest, South-east England, 620.1, (1114), 473.1, (850)

Darlington, North-east England, 619.2, (665), 607.1, (652)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 619.0, (626), 641.7, (649)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 618.9, (1640), 634.0, (1680)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 618.2, (1121), 555.9, (1008)

Waverley, South-east England, 617.9, (782), 482.8, (611)

Horsham, South-east England, 616.6, (897), 475.0, (691)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 616.3, (630), 691.7, (707)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 614.6, (746), 486.9, (591)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 614.3, (1092), 549.6, (977)

Harlow, Eastern England, 611.8, (534), 396.4, (346)

Dorset, South-west England, 611.1, (2321), 477.6, (1814)

Hart, South-east England, 610.6, (596), 676.2, (660)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 610.4, (350), 525.0, (301)

Chorley, North-west England, 609.1, (724), 643.6, (765)

Northumberland, North-east England, 607.7, (1968), 510.8, (1654)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 606.7, (577), 707.7, (673)

Fenland, Eastern England, 605.4, (618), 606.4, (619)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 602.3, (2329), 716.1, (2769)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 601.8, (780), 602.6, (781)

Havant, South-east England, 601.6, (760), 450.4, (569)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 598.6, (307), 417.2, (214)

Reading, South-east England, 597.5, (958), 470.3, (754)

Trafford, North-west England, 597.3, (1419), 672.6, (1598)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 596.5, (563), 448.2, (423)

Northampton, East Midlands, 593.9, (1332), 617.5, (1385)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 593.8, (1290), 550.6, (1196)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 593.0, (1744), 385.2, (1133)

Dartford, South-east England, 587.5, (670), 348.1, (397)

Rossendale, North-west England, 585.2, (418), 432.6, (309)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 581.4, (720), 456.2, (565)

Fylde, North-west England, 581.2, (472), 435.9, (354)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 580.3, (866), 511.9, (764)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 579.1, (879), 527.1, (800)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 577.8, (536), 477.6, (443)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 576.0, (1429), 638.9, (1585)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 573.8, (892), 472.8, (735)

Southampton, South-east England, 572.2, (1447), 515.7, (1304)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 569.2, (785), 464.8, (641)

East Devon, South-west England, 568.6, (842), 471.4, (698)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 568.3, (745), 511.9, (671)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 567.1, (807), 529.2, (753)

Warrington, North-west England, 566.9, (1187), 644.7, (1350)

Ceredigion, Wales, 566.6, (413), 344.3, (251)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 566.5, (594), 485.4, (509)

Norwich, Eastern England, 565.5, (804), 402.3, (572)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 565.5, (776), 475.9, (653)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 563.9, (853), 487.9, (738)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 563.4, (746), 534.0, (707)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 563.4, (510), 356.8, (323)

South Ribble, North-west England, 560.8, (623), 548.2, (609)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 559.3, (1063), 591.9, (1125)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 556.5, (403), 662.8, (480)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 555.7, (555), 449.6, (449)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 553.7, (796), 507.1, (729)

Broadland, Eastern England, 553.3, (730), 480.6, (634)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 553.3, (981), 529.0, (938)

Bridgend, Wales, 553.1, (816), 412.1, (608)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 552.9, (528), 583.3, (557)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 551.7, (483), 366.7, (321)

Denbighshire, Wales, 551.4, (533), 576.2, (557)

Allerdale, North-west England, 547.9, (536), 573.4, (561)

St Helens, North-west England, 547.8, (992), 516.9, (936)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 544.2, (499), 554.0, (508)

Fareham, South-east England, 544.1, (633), 480.5, (559)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 543.3, (657), 506.9, (613)

Sutton, London, 542.6, (1127), 356.3, (740)

Rugby, West Midlands, 542.3, (600), 488.9, (541)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 540.2, (607), 477.0, (536)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 540.1, (1142), 610.1, (1290)

Gateshead, North-east England, 539.7, (1090), 504.1, (1018)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 538.4, (1851), 533.7, (1835)

Maidstone, South-east England, 538.3, (932), 378.9, (656)

Runnymede, South-east England, 538.0, (486), 347.6, (314)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 537.4, (505), 402.3, (378)

Swansea, Wales, 536.6, (1323), 560.9, (1383)

Stockport, North-west England, 533.3, (1569), 585.3, (1722)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 529.6, (580), 496.7, (544)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 529.6, (1137), 447.2, (960)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 528.2, (558), 679.7, (718)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 526.5, (771), 476.6, (698)

Slough, South-east England, 526.2, (787), 446.6, (668)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 525.8, (617), 546.3, (641)

South Hams, South-west England, 524.2, (461), 352.5, (310)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 523.0, (791), 436.4, (660)

Powys, Wales, 522.4, (695), 560.8, (746)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 521.2, (2069), 376.6, (1495)

Corby, East Midlands, 520.2, (380), 633.8, (463)

Plymouth, South-west England, 519.3, (1365), 449.7, (1182)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 518.9, (712), 616.6, (846)

Chichester, South-east England, 518.5, (630), 361.3, (439)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 518.2, (297), 551.4, (316)

Solihull, West Midlands, 517.3, (1125), 456.6, (993)

Crawley, South-east England, 515.7, (580), 334.3, (376)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 514.0, (920), 591.7, (1059)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 514.0, (686), 413.6, (552)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 513.7, (1388), 389.7, (1053)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 513.2, (558), 452.5, (492)

Torridge, South-west England, 510.8, (351), 554.4, (381)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 510.5, (1310), 539.7, (1385)

Arun, South-east England, 508.3, (819), 323.4, (521)

Stafford, West Midlands, 507.8, (700), 484.6, (668)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 507.7, (1006), 441.1, (874)

Colchester, Eastern England, 507.6, (1001), 546.7, (1078)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 507.5, (2921), 555.3, (3196)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 504.2, (330), 499.6, (327)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 503.9, (712), 394.9, (558)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 503.4, (625), 461.5, (573)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 495.8, (383), 432.4, (334)

Worthing, South-east England, 495.8, (549), 426.3, (472)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 494.9, (455), 411.2, (378)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 494.7, (796), 536.3, (863)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 494.4, (562), 520.8, (592)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 493.3, (654), 414.9, (550)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 492.1, (519), 489.2, (516)

Dudley, West Midlands, 492.0, (1586), 460.0, (1483)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 491.9, (713), 460.9, (668)

Basildon, Eastern England, 491.0, (921), 371.6, (697)

North Devon, South-west England, 491.0, (482), 463.5, (455)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 490.9, (596), 662.2, (804)

Tendring, Eastern England, 489.3, (721), 481.8, (710)

Rochdale, North-west England, 485.1, (1085), 445.3, (996)

Maldon, Eastern England, 483.2, (316), 377.7, (247)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 480.1, (1688), 488.9, (1719)

Tameside, North-west England, 479.9, (1090), 471.1, (1070)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 478.6, (582), 361.0, (439)

Ashford, South-east England, 478.6, (627), 384.7, (504)

Watford, Eastern England, 477.1, (461), 372.6, (360)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 477.0, (3810), 498.9, (3985)

Bedford, Eastern England, 476.9, (833), 486.0, (849)

Preston, North-west England, 476.6, (687), 434.3, (626)

Kettering, East Midlands, 474.5, (485), 609.5, (623)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 474.3, (561), 684.8, (810)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 472.9, (2087), 518.0, (2286)

West Lothian, Scotland, 471.7, (867), 452.1, (831)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 471.0, (415), 441.5, (389)

Breckland, Eastern England, 470.8, (665), 458.7, (648)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 469.8, (525), 451.9, (505)

Hounslow, London, 469.5, (1276), 439.7, (1195)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 469.5, (634), 402.1, (543)

Torbay, South-west England, 469.1, (639), 410.4, (559)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 469.0, (908), 411.1, (796)

Blackpool, North-west England, 466.8, (646), 531.9, (736)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 466.6, (378), 421.0, (341)

Walsall, West Midlands, 466.3, (1337), 407.0, (1167)

Cherwell, South-east England, 465.6, (707), 439.3, (667)

Carlisle, North-west England, 465.3, (505), 504.0, (547)

Luton, Eastern England, 464.6, (992), 387.8, (828)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 463.2, (356), 524.3, (403)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 463.0, (1586), 457.1, (1566)

Guildford, South-east England, 462.9, (696), 437.0, (657)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 460.7, (457), 450.6, (447)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 454.2, (520), 475.1, (544)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 452.2, (688), 342.4, (521)

Coventry, West Midlands, 451.0, (1711), 397.2, (1507)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 450.5, (807), 400.8, (718)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 449.8, (450), 374.8, (375)

Knowsley, North-west England, 448.7, (684), 400.8, (611)

Stirling, Scotland, 447.5, (421), 493.2, (464)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 447.4, (725), 460.3, (746)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 447.0, (1534), 456.6, (1567)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 444.1, (1389), 581.9, (1820)

Derby, East Midlands, 443.5, (1139), 479.3, (1231)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 443.4, (1443), 461.9, (1503)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 443.2, (571), 597.7, (770)

Braintree, Eastern England, 442.9, (678), 425.9, (652)

Gwynedd, Wales, 441.0, (552), 419.4, (525)

County Durham, North-east England, 439.5, (2343), 447.7, (2387)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 438.6, (623), 593.5, (843)

Falkirk, Scotland, 434.7, (698), 373.7, (600)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 433.6, (497), 374.3, (429)

Wealden, South-east England, 432.0, (703), 262.4, (427)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 431.8, (1081), 461.3, (1155)

Fife, Scotland, 430.3, (1610), 411.6, (1540)

South Holland, East Midlands, 429.8, (412), 430.9, (413)

Gravesham, South-east England, 429.4, (459), 354.6, (379)

Sunderland, North-east England, 429.4, (1193), 396.6, (1102)

Gedling, East Midlands, 428.8, (507), 487.1, (576)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 427.8, (549), 677.1, (869)

Worcester, West Midlands, 426.9, (428), 355.1, (356)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 424.8, (642), 362.6, (548)

Barnet, London, 424.6, (1694), 310.5, (1239)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 422.3, (443), 504.3, (529)

Babergh, Eastern England, 421.6, (391), 542.4, (503)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 420.5, (764), 459.6, (835)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 419.6, (767), 332.1, (607)

Sefton, North-west England, 417.2, (1151), 390.7, (1078)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 417.0, (732), 404.5, (710)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 415.6, (2449), 405.5, (2389)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 415.2, (2251), 475.9, (2580)

Wigan, North-west England, 414.9, (1372), 406.1, (1343)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 413.4, (1206), 314.0, (916)

Bury, North-west England, 411.6, (785), 360.2, (687)

Exeter, South-west England, 411.0, (548), 330.0, (440)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 410.9, (573), 424.5, (592)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 410.4, (866), 313.7, (662)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 407.7, (1251), 338.3, (1038)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 406.0, (1385), 338.0, (1153)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 405.2, (700), 457.9, (791)

Boston, East Midlands, 405.2, (287), 371.3, (263)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 405.0, (380), 331.4, (311)

Erewash, East Midlands, 404.1, (466), 424.9, (490)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 402.7, (393), 344.3, (336)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 402.0, (495), 482.4, (594)

Tandridge, South-east England, 399.8, (354), 460.8, (408)

Harborough, East Midlands, 394.6, (377), 473.1, (452)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 390.7, (1033), 358.2, (947)

Pendle, North-west England, 388.5, (358), 367.9, (339)

Adur, South-east England, 387.9, (249), 333.4, (214)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 385.0, (760), 406.2, (802)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 384.5, (403), 465.6, (488)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 383.9, (305), 334.8, (266)

Wirral, North-west England, 381.1, (1236), 420.6, (1364)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 378.4, (1214), 338.5, (1086)

Medway, South-east England, 377.9, (1055), 283.7, (792)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 375.2, (598), 361.4, (576)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 375.2, (408), 338.4, (368)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 374.5, (495), 265.6, (351)

Rutland, East Midlands, 373.1, (151), 627.5, (254)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 370.8, (390), 317.6, (334)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 368.5, (198), 286.6, (154)

Harrow, London, 366.6, (925), 294.8, (744)

Conwy, Wales, 366.4, (433), 401.1, (474)

Eden, North-west England, 364.6, (196), 455.8, (245)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 363.9, (376), 368.7, (381)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 361.0, (416), 314.1, (362)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 359.2, (1182), 379.9, (1250)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 357.6, (391), 526.7, (576)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 356.5, (531), 431.7, (643)

Flintshire, Wales, 355.8, (558), 402.9, (632)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 351.9, (663), 369.4, (696)

Lewes, South-east England, 348.7, (361), 301.4, (312)

Blaby, East Midlands, 346.2, (353), 438.5, (447)

Wrexham, Wales, 342.5, (466), 395.4, (538)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 342.1, (241), 542.3, (382)

Lancaster, North-west England, 338.9, (502), 401.0, (594)

Dundee City, Scotland, 338.7, (504), 385.7, (574)

Melton, East Midlands, 338.6, (174), 468.9, (241)

Angus, Scotland, 335.0, (388), 316.0, (366)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 334.0, (271), 398.1, (323)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 333.3, (500), 294.6, (442)

Hillingdon, London, 330.7, (1022), 280.2, (866)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 330.7, (857), 372.8, (966)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 330.0, (317), 351.9, (338)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 328.2, (856), 377.7, (985)

Bexley, London, 328.1, (818), 252.7, (630)

Ealing, London, 326.7, (1112), 275.0, (936)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 326.4, (366), 260.4, (292)

Havering, London, 326.1, (850), 232.9, (607)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 325.6, (492), 381.8, (577)

Salford, North-west England, 325.5, (855), 390.2, (1025)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 321.0, (431), 338.9, (455)

Manchester, North-west England, 320.7, (1782), 307.9, (1711)

Leicester, East Midlands, 319.7, (1132), 292.9, (1037)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 319.2, (282), 298.8, (264)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 314.8, (390), 336.6, (417)

Hastings, South-east England, 314.4, (291), 283.1, (262)

East Lothian, Scotland, 313.3, (338), 305.8, (330)

Merton, London, 312.9, (646), 276.1, (570)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 311.4, (473), 258.7, (393)

Oldham, North-west England, 309.7, (736), 363.2, (863)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 304.9, (547), 346.2, (621)

Redbridge, London, 303.3, (927), 246.7, (754)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 303.0, (379), 280.7, (351)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 300.8, (257), 252.8, (216)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 300.7, (3430), 294.7, (3361)

Bolton, North-west England, 298.7, (861), 289.0, (833)

Rother, South-east England, 297.8, (288), 245.0, (237)

Burnley, North-west England, 295.5, (264), 329.1, (294)

Bromley, London, 295.1, (982), 250.9, (835)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 290.6, (77), 147.2, (39)

Oxford, South-east England, 288.3, (437), 328.5, (498)

Wandsworth, London, 286.6, (945), 254.4, (839)

Liverpool, North-west England, 285.9, (1431), 296.9, (1486)

Swale, South-east England, 284.7, (430), 215.9, (326)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 279.9, (415), 236.0, (350)

Enfield, London, 278.5, (929), 263.5, (879)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 276.4, (213), 228.4, (176)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 271.9, (499), 250.1, (459)

Moray, Scotland, 269.6, (258), 328.1, (314)

Highland, Scotland, 267.6, (630), 210.3, (495)

Thanet, South-east England, 265.1, (375), 229.0, (324)

Greenwich, London, 261.2, (755), 226.6, (655)

Canterbury, South-east England, 259.7, (433), 225.5, (376)

Croydon, London, 258.9, (1006), 233.2, (906)

Dover, South-east England, 258.2, (306), 264.1, (313)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 256.4, (549), 183.1, (392)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 256.3, (864), 268.5, (905)

Waltham Forest, London, 255.3, (707), 237.6, (658)

Haringey, London, 250.4, (667), 237.3, (632)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 248.6, (390), 220.6, (346)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 248.3, (1578), 234.6, (1491)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 245.3, (278), 217.1, (246)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 243.6, (558), 264.6, (606)

Brent, London, 237.4, (778), 203.5, (667)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 236.6, (53), 93.8, (21)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 228.6, (1206), 246.8, (1302)

Midlothian, Scotland, 224.4, (209), 269.5, (251)

Islington, London, 219.7, (545), 180.6, (448)

Tower Hamlets, London, 216.6, (719), 188.9, (627)

Lewisham, London, 213.2, (651), 177.9, (543)

Newham, London, 213.1, (757), 178.7, (635)

Camden, London, 210.7, (589), 179.2, (501)

Hackney and City of London, London, 209.7, (612), 159.3, (465)

Westminster, London, 204.6, (552), 166.8, (450)

Lambeth, London, 192.7, (620), 197.9, (637)

Southwark, London, 177.2, (567), 139.1, (445)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 74.3, (17), 78.7, (18)