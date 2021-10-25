Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

600kg polar bear undergoes dental surgery at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 6.05pm
Polar bear undergoes dental surgery (Yorkshire Wildlife Park/PA)
Polar bear undergoes dental surgery (Yorkshire Wildlife Park/PA)

A polar bear weighing around 600kg has undergone dental surgery at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Animal dentist Dr Peter Kertesz carried out an hour-long tooth root filling on Friday when three-year-old polar bear Sisu needed the operation.

Keepers noticed that Sisu was suffering with a broken tooth, which if untreated can lead to severe infection and, in some cases, develop into an abscess.

Dr Kertesz said: “It was wonderful that the keepers have been so observant and attentive to the animals, and noticed this.

“I was glad we operated swiftly because a broken tooth can lead to severe infection and be very painful.”

Dr Kertesz completed the operation along with dental nurse Monika Mazurkiewicz and a vet specialised in the use of anaesthetics.

“It was a standard procedure, where we cleaned out the infected root canal of the canine tooth, which was over three inches long, and filled it,” Dr Kertesz said.

(Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

He added: “Sisu will now have a pain and infection free tooth for the rest of his life.

“After the operation, Sisu was standing very quickly, but he was kept in his den to recover fully.”

Charlotte McDonald, the wildlife park’s director of animals, confirmed that Sisu is now “fully recovered”.

