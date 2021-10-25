Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Shane Burger admits Scotland’s defeat to Afghanistan is ‘tough pill to swallow’

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 7.29pm
Scotland were beaten by Afghanistan on Monday (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Scotland head coach Shane Burger admitted a chastening 130-run defeat to Afghanistan was “a tough pill to swallow” but now expects his side to show their character in the rest of the T20 World Cup.

Kyle Coetzer’s team had upset the odds to reach the Super 12s, the first time they had gone past the first round of any World Cup, but were largely unable to contain Afghanistan’s batters on a sticky night in Sharjah.

A tournament-high total of 190 for four was always likely to prove challenging, especially with Afghanistan’s vaunted spin attack, including the number three-ranked bowler in the world in Rashid Khan.

In the event, his introduction came when Afghanistan were well on the way to beginning their tournament with a win in what was their first international since the Taliban regained control of the nation.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three wickets in an over en route to figures of T20 international-best five for 20, starting the collapse that saw Scotland lurch from 28 for none to 38 for six and then eventually 60 all out.

“It’s obviously a tough pill to swallow,” Burger said. “We’ve had really good momentum recently so you get into a rhythm of what that feels like.

“That will be really tough to swallow but this competition doesn’t allow you to think about it for too long, we’ve got another game in a couple of days’ time, we have to just regroup, reset and go again against Namibia.

“The game is all about fine margins at times and we didn’t quite get momentum on our side and they just showed that with a few of their world-class players they were able to just pile on the pressure at the right times.”

Mujeeb and Rashid, who polished off the tail by taking four for nine, came to the fore after Afghanistan’s batters – led by Najibullah Zadran’s 59 from 34 balls – had ruthlessly exploited the short, square boundary on one side, registering 11 sixes.

Mujeeb and Rashid have played in some of the biggest franchise tournaments in the world and Burger admitted that could be considered a factor in their heavy defeat.

“When you’re able to play cricket all the time against some of the world’s best players on the biggest stage, you’re only going to keep getting better,” Burger added.

“We have some world-class players in our team but given more opportunity, given more time in the middle under pressure like we’ve just had, I have no doubt that performances will keep being more consistent.

“I don’t think this defines us as a team or defines them as individuals, it’s just a game of cricket where things turn pretty quickly and character is defined by how you come back from something like this.”

