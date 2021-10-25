Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fresh understanding into antibiotics could pave way for new treatments

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 8.01pm
The mechanism which allows β-lactam antibiotics, including penicillin, to kill MRSA has been revealed for the first time (PA)
The mechanism which allows β-lactam antibiotics, including penicillin, to kill MRSA has been revealed for the first time (PA)

Scientists have uncovered the precise way a type of antibiotic works to attack bugs, which could potentially pave the way for new treatments.

Researchers have found the mechanism which allows antibiotics like penicillin to kill bacteria.

It was previously known that a certain type of antibiotic, which includes penicillin, worked by preventing growth of a cell wall.

But exactly how the cell was killed was previously unknown, despite antibiotics being a central part of healthcare around the globe.

Now an international team of researchers, led by experts at the University of Sheffield, discovered that these types of antibiotics kill the superbug MRSA by creating holes in the cell wall which enlarge as the cell grows, eventually killing the bacteria, according to an article published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Scientists now plan to use this knowledge to create new drugs to tackle bacteria which is resistant to common antibiotics.

Professor Simon Foster, from the University of Sheffield’s School of Biosciences, said: “Penicillin and other antibiotics in its class have been a centrepiece of human healthcare for over 80 years and have saved over 200 million lives. However, their use is severely threatened by the global spread of antimicrobial resistance.

“Concentrating on the superbug MRSA, our research revealed that the antibiotics lead to the formation of small holes that span the cell wall that gradually enlarge as part of growth-associated processes, eventually killing the bacteria.

“We also identified some of the enzymes that are involved in making the holes.

“Our findings get to the heart of understanding how existing antibiotics work and give us new avenues for further treatment developments in the face of the global pandemic of antimicrobial resistance.”

