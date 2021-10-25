Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sister of Sabina Nessa calls for leaders to ‘step up’ following her murder

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 8.11pm Updated: October 25 2021, 8.55pm
Sabina Nessa was killed as she walked through Cator Park on her way to meet a friend in Kidbrooke, south-east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The sister of murdered school teacher Sabina Nessa has called on leaders to “step up” to make the streets of London safer for women.

Jebina Yasmin Islam said there were still “not enough words” to describe the pain of her sister’s death.

Ms Nessa was attacked as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on her way to meet a friend on September 17.

Her body was discovered nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

Ms Nessa’s family organised a celebration at the weekend to mark what would have been her 29th birthday.

Speaking to ITV news, Ms Islam said women should not have to be restricted by fear of walking home alone.

“Boris (Johnson) needs to do something, Sadiq Khan needs to implement something for us to feel safe to walk the streets alone,” she said.

“We shouldn’t be going home extra early just because we don’t feel safe.

“We are independent, we live in a country where we can walk alone but we can’t because of what’s happening, what happened to my sister, what has happened in the past.

“We need to make sure that this does not happen again and Boris, Sadiq Khan, they need to step up.”

Garage worker Koci Selamaj, 36, from Eastbourne, who is charged with Ms Nessa’s murder, is due to appear in court on December 16 for a plea hearing.

Describing the aftermath of her sister’s death, Ms Islam said: “You don’t feel like this would happen to you… there aren’t enough words to explain how much it’s hurting inside.

“The world is carrying on. Who would have thought it was five weeks on that she’s passed away?

“It feels like we got the news yesterday.”

Shortly after the incident, almost 200 people gathered for a vigil in Eastbourne to honour the memory of Ms Nessa.

“We’re four sisters, we’re not three,” said Ms Islam.

“We’ll always be four sisters even though she’s not here.”

A spokesman for mayor of London Mr Khan said: “The mayor is devastated by the death of Sabina Nessa and strongly believes all women should have had every right to feel safe going about their lives.

“The heartbreaking murders we have seen in the capital must re-focus all of our minds on the unacceptable ways in which our society views and treats women.

“The mayor is clear that it’s not women who should have to change the way they live their lives, it’s men that need to change and that’s why we must root out these abhorrent behaviours.”

