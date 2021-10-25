Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deadline set for evidence in Andrew’s civil sexual assault case

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 12.08am
A judge in the US has set a deadline of July next year for the Duke of York to give evidence under oath in the civil sexual assault case against the royal (Chris Jackson/PA)
Depositions in the civil sexual assault case against the Duke of York must be completed by mid-July of next year, a judge in the US has ruled.

While not specified in the court papers, both Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre are expected to answer questions under oath.

And depositions must be completed on or before July 14, district judge Lewis Kaplan, who serves in the Southern District of New York, said.

The Duke of York drives his Bentley into Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place in June, potentially setting up a clash with Andrew’s legal issues over the summer.

Andrew vehemently denies allegations he sexually assaulted Ms Giuffre when she was a teenager.

She is seeking unspecified damages from the 61-year-old, whose lawyer has dismissed the accusations as “baseless”.

In the scheduling order, signed by lawyers for both parties, the judge also ruled a pretrial order, which sets out the course of the case, is due by July 28.

And no additional parties are allowed to join the case after December 15.

Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the duke’s former friend, to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
Andrew has not been charged with any crime.

Earlier this month the Metropolitan Police said it was taking no action over Ms Giuffre’s claims.

The case has proved ruinous for the duke’s image.

In a Newsnight interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis in November 2019, Andrew denied claims that he slept with Ms Giuffre on three separate occasions and said: “I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.”

The duke also said he has no memory of a well-known photograph of him with his arm around Ms Giuffre’s waist and has questioned whether it was his own hand in the image.

The fallout from the interview saw the royal criticised for showing a lack of empathy towards Epstein’s victims and a lack of remorse over his friendship with disgraced financier.

