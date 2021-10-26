Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – October 26

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 1.19am
What the papers say – October 26
What the papers say – October 26 (PA)

The expected lifting of the salary freeze for nurses, teachers and police officers is splashed across the national papers.

The Daily Express writes Rishi Sunak will announce as part of the Budget that the minimum wage will be increased to £9.50.

The Daily Telegraph reports more than five million public sector workers will receive a pay rise in 2022, according to the Chancellor’s speech on Wednesday in which the paper says he will declare “growth is back”.

The Daily Mail cites concerns from business chiefs that the increase in the minimum wage could hurt struggling firms and fuel fears over inflation.

Economists warn in The Guardian the Chancellor’s measures will not compensate for inflation rises and cuts to universal credit.

“Sunak warned on lack of cash for schools” reads the headline of the i, which quotes an expert as saying the case for helping pupils catch up has grown stronger not weaker.

Metro reports the Prime Minister told a group of children during a visit to Downing Street “recycling isn’t the answer … The recycling thing is a red herring”.

Boris Johnson has admitted he is “very worried” the upcoming Cop26 summit in Glasgow will fail, according to The Independent.

Under the headline “The Filth..And The Fury”, the Daily Mirror reports environmental campaigners are “waging a last bid” to  make MPs vote to stop sewage polluting rivers and seas.

Drivers have been warned ahead of a winter of rising fuel prices after the cost of petrol hit a record high of 142.94 pence per litre, says The Times.

Staying on the road and the Daily Star reports the UK is facing a nationwide shortage of bus drivers due to many quitting to become truckers.

Sovereignty concerns are likely after Britain’s three spy agencies confirmed they were working with Amazon on cloud-based storage for secret intelligence files, according to the Financial Times.

And The Sun splashes with Netflix’s decision to dramatise Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, despite her son William’s request it never be broadcast again.

