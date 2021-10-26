Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

New Orleans Saints survive Seattle downpour to claim 13-10 win over Seahawks

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 6.13am
New Orleans Saints’ Brian Johnson kicks a 33-yard field goal against the Seattle Seahawks (Ted S Warren/AP)
New Orleans Saints’ Brian Johnson kicks a 33-yard field goal against the Seattle Seahawks (Ted S Warren/AP)

A late field goal pushed the New Orleans Saints past the Seahawks in wet and windy conditions in Seattle on Monday night.

The Seahawks, who were still without starting quarterback Russell Wilson due to a hand injury, got off to a perfect start when DK Metcalf muscled his way past multiple defenders for an 84-yard touchdown in the only scoring play of the first quarter.

New Orleans hit back in the second, opening the quarter with a field goal before Jameis Winston found Alvin Kamara in the end zone to give the visitors a 10-7 lead at half-time.

As the weather deteriorated in the second half, so did the play on the field as both sides struggled to complete passes.

A crucial fumble late in the third allowed Seattle to even the score, but they were unable to take the lead early in the fourth when kicker Jason Myers missed a 53-yard attempt wide left in the swirling wind.

Ill discipline down the stretch ended up costing the Seahawks, who gave up two late penalties for first downs – the second of which led to the Saints’ game-winning 33-yard field goal.

Winston finished the game with 222 passing yards to go along with 40 on the ground, while Seattle back-up Geno Smith was held to just 167 yards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier