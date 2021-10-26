Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US details new international Covid-19 travel requirements

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 7.39am
Travellers wear face coverings in the main terminal of Denver International Airport (David Zalubowski/AP)
Travellers wear face coverings in the main terminal of Denver International Airport (David Zalubowski/AP)

Children under 18 and people from dozens of countries with a shortage of vaccines will be exempt from new rules that will require most travellers to the United States to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the Biden administration announced.

The government said it will require airlines to collect contact information on passengers regardless of whether they have been vaccinated to help with contact tracing, if that becomes necessary.

Beginning on November 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults travelling to the United States will need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions, and all travellers will need to be tested for the virus before boarding a plane to the US.

There will be tightened restrictions for American and foreign citizens who are not fully vaccinated.

A US Customs and Border Protection officer working at the Point Roberts-Boundary Bay border crossing in Washington
A US Customs and Border Protection officer working at the Point Roberts-Boundary Bay border crossing in Washington (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves away from restrictions that ban non-essential travel from several dozen countries – most of Europe, China, Brazil, South Africa, India and Iran – and instead focuses on classifying individuals by the risk they pose to others.

It also reflects the White House’s embrace of vaccination requirements as a tool to push more Americans to get the shots by making it inconvenient to remain unvaccinated.

Under the policy, those who are vaccinated will need to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test within three days of travel, while the unvaccinated must present a test taken within one day of travel.

Children under 18 will not be required to be fully vaccinated because of delays in making them eligible for vaccines in many places.

They will still need to take a Covid-19 test unless they are two or younger.

Others who will be exempt from the vaccination requirement include people who participated in Covid-19 clinical trials, who had severe allergic reactions to the vaccines, or are from a country where shots are not widely available.

That latter category will cover people from countries with vaccination rates below 10% of adults.

They may be admitted to the US with a government letter authorising travel for a compelling reason and not just for tourism, a senior administration official said.

The official estimated that there are about 50 such countries.

The US will accept any vaccine approved for regular or emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organisation.

That includes Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

Mixing and matching of approved shots will be permitted.

The Biden administration has been working with airlines, who will be required to enforce the new procedures.

Airlines will be required to verify vaccine records and match them against identity information.

Quarantine officers from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will spot-check passengers who arrive in the US for compliance, according to an administration official.

Airlines that do not enforce the requirements could be subject to penalties of up to nearly 35,000 dollars (£25,000) per violation.

The new rules will replace restrictions that began in January 2020, when then-president Donald Trump banned most non-US citizens coming from China.

The Trump administration expanded that to cover Brazil, Iran, the United Kingdom, Ireland and most of continental Europe.

President Joe Biden left those bans in place and expanded them to South Africa and India.

Mr Biden came under pressure from European allies to drop the restrictions, particularly after many European countries eased limits on American visitors.

“The United States is open for business with all the promise and potential America has to offer,” commerce secretary Gina Raimondo said after the announcement.

The main trade group for the US airline industry praised the administration’s decision.

“We have seen an increase in ticket sales for international travel over the past weeks, and are eager to begin safely reuniting the countless families, friends and colleagues who have not seen each other in nearly two years, if not longer,” Airlines for America said in a statement.

The pandemic and resulting travel restrictions have caused international travel to plunge.

US and foreign airlines plan to operate about 14,000 flights across the Atlantic this month, just over half the 29,000 flights they operated during October 2019, according to data from aviation research firm Cirium.

Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst in San Francisco, said the lifting of country-specific restrictions will help, but it will be tempered by the vaccination and testing requirements.

“Anyone hoping for an explosion of international inbound visitors will be disappointed,” he said.

“November 8 will be the start of the international travel recovery in the US, but I don’t believe we (will) see full recovery until 2023 at the earliest.”

The Biden administration has not proposed a vaccination requirement for domestic travel, which the airlines oppose fiercely, saying it would be impractical because of the large number of passengers who fly within the US every day.

