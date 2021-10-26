Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Committed’ eight-year-old walking a million steps in six weeks for charity

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 8.24am
Lucas Fox has walked over 550,000 steps so far for Vasculitis UK (Michaela Fox)
The mother of an eight-year-old boy on his way to walking a million steps for charity has said she is “completely amazed by his commitment”.

Lucas Fox is aiming to walk 280 miles – the distance from his home in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, to Cork in the Republic of Ireland – in around six weeks.

He is raising money for Vasculitis UK, inspired by his grandfather who suffers from the rare autoimmune disorder, which causes blood vessels to become inflamed and results in symptoms such as a high temperature, pain and tiredness.

Having started his challenge in late September, Lucas and his mother, Michaela Fox, are currently averaging over 20,000 steps on the days they choose to head out walking – with a current step count of more than 550,000.

Ms Fox, 42, said the idea arose after Lucas’ Cub Scout group had been discussing badges and mentioned fundraising.

Lucas has raised over £880 for charity so far (Michaela Fox)

“They do their own fundraiser, but (Lucas) came home and said: ‘Mummy, I want to do some fundraising,’” she told the PA news agency.

“His sister and him came up with the idea of doing it for Vasculitis UK because my Dad has vasculitis… I don’t know where the million steps came from, but it just kind of evolved.

“(I’m) completely amazed by his commitment.”

Ms Fox, a registered nurse, said the support from their local town has been “immense” and Lucas has raised over £880 on the GoFundMe so far, which his mother said they “never envisaged”.

“The support from our town has been immense… we’ve been overwhelmed,” she added.

“People are actually asking us to put the routes (online) and they’re driving to find us to hand us cash.”

She said an anonymous donor even contacted their local shoe shop and bought Lucas a new pair of trainers.

“(I’m) so, so proud. Whenever we say: ‘Right, let’s go for a walk,’ he just goes: ‘OK, I’ll get my trainers.’ He hasn’t once said: ‘I can’t be bothered today,’” Ms Fox said.

“While we walk, Lucas loves to practice his times tables and spellings.

“He has taken every single bit of it in his stride.”

To donate to Lucas’ GoFundMe, go to:

gofundme.com/f/lucass-1-million-steps

