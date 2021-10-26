Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Moderna to supply Africa with up to 110 million Covid-19 doses

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 10.31am Updated: October 26 2021, 2.13pm
Moderna calls it ‘the first step in our long-term partnership with the African Union’ (Brian Lawless/PA)
Moderna on Tuesday said it will make up to 110 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine available to African countries, which local officials called a breakthrough on the world’s least vaccinated continent.

The announcement said Moderna is prepared to deliver the first 15 million doses by the end of this year, with 35 million in the first quarter of 2022 and up to 60 million in the second quarter.

It says “all doses are offered at Moderna’s lowest tiered price”.

“It is a great day for us,” the African Union special envoy on Covid-19, Strive Masiyiwa, told reporters.

A White House official said the US will defer delivery of about 33 million Moderna doses between December and February that were originally intended for the US so that the AU can buy them instead.

Mr Masiyiwa stressed that African countries are first purchasing 50 million Moderna vaccines with the option for 20 million a month in April, May and June, depending on the company’s performance in December.

“We are in position to secure more vaccines from Moderna but want to see more concrete details emerging about their production in Africa,” he said.

If the full contract with Moderna is activated, African nations can reach the goal of vaccinating 450 million people by September 2022, Mr Masiyiwa said.

That is half of the target of vaccinating 70% of the continent’s population, or 900 million people. African nations earlier struck a deal with Johnson & Johnson for up to 400 million doses.

Moderna called this “the first step in our long-term partnership with the African Union”, which has been outspoken about the need for many more Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Africa and its 1.3 billion people remain the least-vaccinated region of the world against Covid-19, with just over 5% fully vaccinated.

Moderna said this agreement is separate from its deal with the global Covax project to supply up to 500 million doses from late this year through 2022. Covax aims to supply doses to low- and middle-income countries.

Less than 9% of the population in Africa has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, said Seth Berkley of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, calling it “unacceptable”.

He said Covax by the end of this year expects to have 470 million doses available for Africa and exceed 900 million doses by the end of March. He said 127 million doses have been delivered so far.

