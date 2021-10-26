Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnny Sexton looking to lay strong foundations for Ireland’s 2023 World Cup campaign

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 12.23pm
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton wants his side to produce a consistent level of performance as well as results (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton wants his side to produce a consistent level of performance as well as results (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton feels the squad must use the Autumn Nations Series to help build a consistent run of performances needed to get them “ready to take on the world” at France 2023.

Head coach Andy Farrell has named a 38-man squad, including a return for Simon Zebo following a four-year absence, heading into games against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina in Dublin during November.

Having beaten England 32-18 at the Aviva Stadium in March to end the Guinness Six Nations campaign on a high, Ireland extended their winning streak to five matches with summer victories over Japan and the United States.

With Sexton – who was rested for those two fixtures and has shaken off a recent hip problem – as well as the British and Irish Lions players now all back in the fold, attention quickly turns to the mindset needed to tackle the challenges ahead full on.

“It is a big series of games for us,” said the 36-year-old fly-half, who stands on the verge of winning his 100th Ireland cap

“We have had some great performances and some average performances, so it is about getting that level of consistency where you don’t see us going up and down, you see that standard that we want to set.

“We have won our last five games in a row, but it is about quality of performance.

“Will it be hard? Yes it is going to be a challenge, a lot of guys could be a bit undercooked, having not played many games for their clubs.

“We are playing against teams which are battle-hardened.

“We have to set our standards high and expect performances of ourselves.

“We proved over the Six Nations we have big performances in us, but we need to make sure they are in us across the three games.”

Sexton continued: “We have spoken about that (the road to the World Cup), with a two-year block ahead of us.

“It is about how we are going to get ourselves into the position going into that tournament where we are the best we can be, full of confidence and ready to take on the world.

“This block starts now – we want to see continuous improvement and consistency that everyone is proud of.

“The focus is all on Japan now to get off on the best foot possible.”

Ireland are set to face the All Blacks in front of a full-capacity crowd at the Aviva Stadium on November 13, providing no additional coronavirus restrictions on numbers are imposed.

New Zealand were beaten on their last trip to Dublin back in 2018, but will head into the fixture on the back of a successful Rugby Championship campaign.

“When you talk about playing the All Blacks in front of a full stadium, if that doesn’t get you up for what is ahead, then nothing will,” Sexton said.

“We have missed the crowd so much, especially for the home games.

“It was something I took for granted and then when they are not there you kind of get used to it a bit, but to have them back has been brilliant.

“We have had some great crowds with Leinster, but a full crowd at the Aviva for an international, there is nothing like that, so we can’t wait.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 38-strong squad for the Autumn Nations Series (Donall Farmer/PA)

Farrell also had an eye on the future when naming his Autumn Nations Series squad, with Leinster duo Dan Sheehan and Ciaran Frawley two players hoping to earn a first senior international cap.

“The squad has a good balance, and we still have a few old heads knocking about which you need, and there are some fresh faces in,” Sexton said.

“You have got guys who impressed with Ireland in the summer and guys who impressed with the Lions, now we are all coming back together for the first time, so it is a very exciting place to be.”

