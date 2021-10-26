Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Rodgers has ‘no doubt’ changes are needed for Carabao Cup clash

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 12.37pm
Brendan Rodgers will make changes against Brighton (John Walton/PA)
Brendan Rodgers will make changes against Brighton (John Walton/PA)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists he has no choice but to make wholesale changes to his side for the Carabao Cup meeting with Brighton.

The Foxes have had a successful but gruelling week with wins over Manchester United and Brentford sandwiching the thrilling 4-3 Europa League victory over Spartak Moscow in Russia.

A place in the quarter-finals is at stake at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night, and Rodgers remains confident he can pick a side capable of overcoming the in-form Seagulls.

“Will there be fresh faces? No doubt,” said the Northern Irishman.

“We can’t use the same players all the time, so we’ll definitely make changes, but it doesn’t take away the fact we want to win the game. We’ll be bringing good players into the game.

“We’ll recover, do some preparation work, and then look to get to the quarter-finals.”

Jamie Vardy is one of the players set to be rested having come off at half-time at Brentford with a knee problem.

The former England striker was replaced by Patson Daka, the four-goal hero of Moscow who is pushing for another start.

“He felt something in the warm-up. When he came in he felt something in his knee but he felt OK to give it a go,” added Rodgers.

“I could just see he wasn’t quite moving the same. He wasn’t quite as dynamic and didn’t have that speed that he normally has, so there was no point risking it any further.

“We made the change and brought in Patson, who was fresh and confident after his midweek performance.”

