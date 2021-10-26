Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Dillian Whyte has his sights set on fighting Tyson Fury next year

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 1.05pm Updated: October 26 2021, 1.07pm
Dillian Whyte had to withdraw from Saturday’s bout (Nick Potts/PA)
Dillian Whyte had to withdraw from Saturday's bout (Nick Potts/PA)

Dillian Whyte has his sights set on a showdown with Tyson Fury next year despite pulling out of his bout with Otto Wallin.

Londoner Whyte was due to face Sweden’s Wallin this Saturday but withdrew due to a shoulder injury.

Wallin’s promoter Dmitriy Salita has called for the fight to be rescheduled but Whyte said he would not turn down the chance to take on WBC heavyweight champion Fury if the opportunity arose.

“This is a no-brainer – Tyson Fury is considered the best heavyweight ever,” Whyte told the BBC’s 5 Live Boxing podcast.

Tyson Fury File Photo
Whyte has his sights set on Tyson Fury, pictured (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It’s Wallin or Fury next. Of course Wallin is going to be upset. He’s spent money he thought he was going to earn.

“Many times I’ve had fights fall through, you can’t be upset. This is an investment in your career and your future.

“I see why he’s upset. But what you have to realise is, some fighters don’t dodge fights, some fighters don’t pull out of fights. If I have an injury, I have an injury.

“But in that time, if a potential better opportunity comes up – I’ve been waiting to fight for the world title – I’m not going to put it off to fight Otto Wallin.”

Wallin said he wants to see proof that Whyte is injured, but the 33-year-old hit back, saying: “People know I don’t pull out of fights.

“My shoulder just completely shut down – I was in pain. (I) came out of the ring and said ‘something’s not right here’.

“We went and did an MRI the next day and it showed my shoulder was way worse than I thought it was. I wanted to fight.

“I said if we managed it, got an injection before the fight, I’ll fight. I didn’t want to pull out. I begged them to fight. If I need surgery after, I need surgery after. I’ve done it before, nothing new to me.”

