Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Barry Bennell ‘quite clearly’ had role at Manchester City, judge told

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 1.37pm Updated: October 26 2021, 3.51pm
Barry Bennell (Handout/PA)
Barry Bennell (Handout/PA)

Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell “quite clearly” had a role at Manchester City in the 1980s, a man who has sued the Premier League champions after complaining of abuse when a child has told a High Court trial.

The man, one of eight men who have taken legal action against Manchester City, told a judge on Tuesday that he first met Bennell in the early 1980s when a schoolboy.

He told Mr Justice Johnson that “everybody knew” Bennell at Manchester City.

The eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, have made damages claims against Manchester City and say Bennell abused them when they were playing youth football in the north-west of England more than 30 years ago.

They say Bennell was operating as a Manchester City scout, and want damages from the club.

Mr Justice Johnson, who is overseeing a trial in the High Court in London, has heard the eight men were sexually and emotionally abused by Bennell between 1979 and 1985, and are claiming damages after suffering psychiatric injuries.

Six are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.

Barry Bennell Damages Trial
Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City disputes claims made by the men.

Lawyers say Bennell was a “local scout” in the mid-1970s but say he did not have a role in the 1980s.

The judge has heard that Bennell, who worked as a coach at Crewe Alexandra, is serving a 34-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual offences against boys on five separate occasions – four in the UK and one in the US – and is being held at Littlehey prison near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

The man, the first of the eight to give evidence at the trial, recalled first meeting Bennell in the early 1980s when a schoolboy.

Bennell had approached his father and carried a blue card describing him as Manchester City’s “north-west representative”, he said.

The man said he subsequently trained at Manchester City’s training ground.

“Bennell would walk through the doors, no problem,” the man told Mr Justice Johnson.

“Everybody knew him.”

The man added: “He did have a role, quite clearly, at Manchester City.”

The man told the judge: “He ran, coached and scouted for them, their teams and their players.”

The man, who, the judge heard, wants more than £200 000 in compensation for lost earnings, said Manchester City “had some control” over Bennell.

Mr Justice Johnson has ruled that the man cannot be identified in media reports of the case.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]